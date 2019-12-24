Connect with us

Debbie Mayfield seeks sales tax holiday for guns, tents and other hunting supplies

Florida identified more than 3,300 Hepatitis A cases this year, nearly triple the number in the previous five years combined

Keith Perry revives lottery bill warning Floridians to 'play responsibly'

John Roberts will tap his inner umpire in impeachment trial

Ready for take off: Nikki Fried officially clears Santa, reindeer for flight into Florida

It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, a man looks at the shotgun section of Cabela's while shopping on Black Friday in Hazelwood, Mo. The number of background checks conducted by federal authorities is on pace to break a record by the end of this year. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A similar bill from Republican state Rep. Tommy Gregory was filed in the House in mid-November.

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield is filing legislation looking to exempt hunting and fishing supplies — including guns, ammo, fishing rods and other items — from the state’s 6% sales tax on the Saturday before Labor Day.

The sales tax holiday would run from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2020. Mayfield, a Rockledge Republican, filed the measure (SB 1310) late last week. A similar bill (HB 777) from Republican state Rep. Tommy Gregory was filed in the House in mid-November.

The full list of items exempted from the sales tax includes firearms, ammunition, camping tents and fishing supplies. Those fishing supplies cover rods, reels, bait and fishing tackle, but do not include supplies used for commercial fishing.

The bill would also not grant the sales tax exemption to “sales within a theme park or entertainment complex…within a public lodging establishment…or within an airport.”

Florida offers similar sales tax holidays for other goods. Ahead of hurricane season, consumers are given a week to purchase disaster supplies such as batteries, gas and generators without paying the 6% sales tax.

Similarly, parents preparing for the school year are granted a weekend to round up clothing and school supplies for a discount.

Mayfield’s measure would add to the available holidays with an aim to support recreational hunting and fishing.

The bill provides $237,000 in nonrecurring General Revenue funds to cover the costs associating with foregoing the sales tax.

Ryan Nicol

