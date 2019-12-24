Debbie Mayfield seeks sales tax holiday for guns, tents and other hunting supplies

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield is filing legislation looking to exempt hunting and fishing supplies — including guns, ammo, fishing rods and other items — from the state’s 6% sales tax on the Saturday before Labor Day.

The sales tax holiday would run from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2020. Mayfield, a Rockledge Republican, filed the measure (SB 1310) late last week. A similar bill (HB 777) from Republican state Rep. Tommy Gregory was filed in the House in mid-November.

The full list of items exempted from the sales tax includes firearms, ammunition, camping tents and fishing supplies. Those fishing supplies cover rods, reels, bait and fishing tackle, but do not include supplies used for commercial fishing.

The bill would also not grant the sales tax exemption to “sales within a theme park or entertainment complex…within a public lodging establishment…or within an airport.”

Florida offers similar sales tax holidays for other goods. Ahead of hurricane season, consumers are given a week to purchase disaster supplies such as batteries, gas and generators without paying the 6% sales tax.

Similarly, parents preparing for the school year are granted a weekend to round up clothing and school supplies for a discount.

Mayfield’s measure would add to the available holidays with an aim to support recreational hunting and fishing.

The bill provides $237,000 in nonrecurring General Revenue funds to cover the costs associating with foregoing the sales tax.