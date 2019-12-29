New Florida laws go into effect New Year’s Day

A new year means new state laws.

Here is a look at the Florida laws taking effect Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020:

Texting-and-driving law

Starting July 1, Florida law enforcement officers were allowed to stop drivers and cite them for texting and driving.

The second part of House Bill 107 upholds the hand-held ban in school and construction zones. That took effect in October.

However, many Florida law enforcement agencies — including the Florida Highway Patrol — had a six-month grace period by issuing warnings instead of fines.

The grace period ends Wednesday.

First-time texting violators will face a $30 fine. A second offense costs $60, plus drivers would have three points added to their license. Court costs and fees would also apply.

Minimum wage increase

Florida’s minimum-wage rate is increasing from $8.46 to $8.56 per hour Wednesday.

The minimum wage for tipped workers goes to $5.54 per hour, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Trial attorney John Morgan led an effort to gather enough signatures to have a minimum-wage amendment on the November 2020 ballot. If the amendment passes, the minimum wage will increase to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and then would raise a dollar more each year until it reaches $15 in 2026.

Florida is among 21 states boosting their minimum wage on New Year’s Day, according to a worker rights group known as the National Employment Law Project.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Prescription drug bill

House Bill 831, also known as Senate Bill 1192, requires health care practitioners to electronically generate and transmit prescriptions for medicinal drugs, with a few exceptions.

The law hopes to track spending trends better.

Tax relief bill

House Bill 7123 establishes the sales-tax rate on commercial leases goes from 5.7% to 5.5%. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office estimates the commercial rent reduction will save about $64.5 million each year.

Other parts of this bill have already taken effect, including the August 2019 sales tax holiday on hurricane preparedness supplies.

Florida economists projected shoppers saved about $41.7 million during the sales-tax holiday. It accounts for the biggest part of an $87 million tax package.

The law also provides tax exceptions for specific land damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Online notarizations

House Bill 409 authorities online notarizations, specifies requirements for the performance of such remote online notarizations, and requires the Department of State to adopt them by Wednesday.

Notorize.com states Florida is set to become the 21st state to adopt online notarizations.

Honor and Remember Flag

House Bill 427 designates the Honor and Remember Flag as the state emblem to honor military members who have died in the line of duty.

The law authorizes the flag to be displayed at any state-owned building where the U.S. flag is displayed, at state-owned military memorials and state-owned locations. It may also be displayed on Veterans Day, Gold Star Mother’s Day, and any day when a military member from Florida dies in the line of duty.

___

Mark Bergin is a freelance journalist. He’s worked as a writer for 10News WTSP in St. Petersburg and WBIR 10News in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bergin has covered the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium negotiations, the 2018 midterm elections, Hurricane Irma, Tampa Bay’s transportation issues, and city/county government. You can follow his work on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Reach him by email at markdbergin@gmail.com.