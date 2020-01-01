Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Florida's texting while driving law now in full effect

APolitical Headlines

These are Florida’s most-popular specialty tags heading into 2020

APolitical Headlines

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019

APolitical Headlines

Sachs Media Group documents another year in the adventures of Florida Man

APolitical Headlines

‘Lemonade’ by Beyoncé is named the AP’s album of the decade

APolitical Headlines

Christian school, Florida athletic association to explore mediation in prayer dispute

APolitical

Florida’s texting while driving law now in full effect

Drivers will no longer be given just a warning for a violation.

on

With the start of the New Year, Florida’s ban against texting while driving is going into full effect statewide. That means drivers will no longer be given just a warning for a violation.

The measure (HB 107) makes texting while driving a primary offense. Previously, typing behind the wheel was a secondary offense, meaning drivers could only be cited for the violation if pulled over for some other reason. Now, drivers can be cited just for texting while driving.

The prohibition includes a block on drivers emailing or typing on a phone in any manner while the car is in motion. Individuals can still text at a red light or while pulled over.

After the law was passed in 2019, it took effect in two phases. The texting while driving ban technically became law on July 1, 2019. But the Florida Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies stated drivers would get a grace period of six months, where only warnings would be issued.

That grace period expires on Jan. 1, 2020.

The second phase of the law includes a complete bar on using your phone in any manner while in a construction or school zone. That means drivers are also not allowed to use their phone to make calls. Drivers can, however, still use Bluetooth devices in those areas.

That provision kicked in on Oct. 1, 2019. But again, a short grace period was given, which also expires Jan. 1, 2020.

Going forward, drivers caught texting behind the wheel will be fined $30 for a first offense. Those who violate the hands-free requirement in construction or school zones will be docked $60 and given three points on their driver’s license.

The bill was backed by state Reps. Emily Slosberg, a Boca Raton Democrat, and Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican. Sen. Wilton Simpson pushed a companion bill in the Senate.

Slosberg, who lost her sister in a deadly car crash more than two decades ago, is also pushing additional driving safety measures in the upcoming 2020 Session. One of those efforts would expand the hands-free provision to all drivers, rather than only those in construction or school zones.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.