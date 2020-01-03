Debuting today: The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine — featuring Florida’s Politician of the Year, the Golden Rotundas and more

Just in time for 2020, the latest issue of INFLUENCE Magazine profiles the Florida Politician of the Year — Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Aided by Casey, his politically savvy First Lady, the former Congressman with a “deep bromance with Donald Trump” was certainly not what Florida expected in 2018. Nevertheless, by far exceeding expectations (as well as a substantial break with what his predecessor left behind), DeSantis’ decisiveness and bold action on several hot-button issues made it clear he was the leading choice for top Florida politico in 2019.

Not to be eclipsed by DeSantis’ meteoric rise as one of the most popular Governors in America is the 2019 Golden Rotunda awards — Florida Politics’ annual honor for the best and brightest in Tallahassee’s lobbying industry.

This year, top accolades go to the newly rebranded The Southern Group, chosen by its peers as the “Lobbying Firm of the Year.”

Just a sample of the esteem held for Paul Bradshaw’s shop: “If I was going to describe (The Southern Group) to someone outside of The Process, I would say they are topnotch lobbyists and truly great people to work with,” according to former House Speaker Dean Cannon, president and CEO of GrayRobinson.

Runners up for FOY was Johnson & Blanton.

And for “Lobbyist of the Year,” the honor goes to Ron LaFace of Capital City Consulting.

Speaking of GrayRobinson, they were also recognized as “Legal Lobbying Firm of the Year.”

Other notable winners include Converge (“Best New Lobbying Firm”), RSA Consulting (“Boutique Firm of the Year”), and the push for HB 7103 (“Lobbying Play of the Year”).

YOU CAN READ ALL OF THE GOLDEN ROTUNDA AWARD WINNERS here.

Our winter spotlight includes a look back at the now-finished holiday season, including some great political reads (both fiction and nonfiction), to get your 2020 off to a great start.

There’s also the Political Aficionado’s Guide for all the New York City visit essentials, both well-known and off the beaten path, as well as Tallahassee’s best seasonal craft breweries for a holiday pint and beyond.

And if you are looking for “real Florida” in the age of Peak TV, don’t panic! INFLUENCE offers a lifeline to navigate away from the clichéd Florida that seems to be all across the dial. Finding an accurate portrayal of the Sunshine State on the tube may not be easy, but it is possible — and we try to make it just a bit easier.

Trying to satisfy your sweet tooth during the holidays? INFLUENCE takes a look at five of Florida’s most creative bakeries and what makes these places dessert central. From signature Key Lime pie to decadent treats, these bakeshops offer a wide array of cookies, cakes, cookie sandwiches and more.

INFLUENCE also remembers legendary Florida insurance lobbyist Paul Sanford, who died July 17 at 78, and longtime Florida Power and Progress Energy lobbyist Gary Roberts, who died Sept. 19 at 78.

Andrew Meacham writes: “[Sanford] was more serious than flashy, more confident than cocky. He placed his loyalties with friends and family, his clients, and the University of Florida Gators, not always in that order.” As for Roberts, Meacham notes: “He went out of his way to help so often it wasn’t out of his way anymore, exhibiting courtliness as an acquired habit. He embraced fellow lobbyists, organizing an annual golf tournament that always drew crowds.”

When business is a family affair: A look at Corcoran Partners, from Michael and Jessica Corcoran, who spent two decades of arduous work creating what is now one of Tallahassee’s most-respected powerhouse firms.

Also, a look at Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s universe, including those swirling in her orbit; a recap of the Florida Association of Professional Lobbyists annual conference in September and a new edition of Fourth Floor Files, with health care lobbyist Amanda Fraser, BillieAnne Gay of the Florida Association for the Education of Young Children, R.J. Myers of Suskey Consulting and Katie Flury of GrayRobinson.

You can find the Winter 2020 issue of INFLUENCE Magazine here.