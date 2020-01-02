Florida teachers union backs Anna Eskamani reelection

Democratic state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani has received the backing of the Florida Education Association for her reelection bid, her campaign announced Thursday.

Eskamani, of Orlando, is seeking a second term representing House District 47 covering parts of northern and central Orange County, including downtown Orlando.

The FEA endorsement comes earlier than the union usually weighs in.

“FEA has chosen to take early action by endorsing your candidacy for District 47,” FEA President Fredrick Ingram stated in a news release issued by Eskamani’s campaign. “This endorsement is in recognition of your advocacy for teachers and support professionals, as well as your support for neighborhood public schools in Florida.”

Eskamani just picked up a Republican challenger with the Dec. 12 entry of Republican Jeremy Sisson, a real estate broker and philanthropist.

The FEA usually backs Democrats. One reason for that is the union’s opposition to state support for charter schools and other private schools.

Eskamani, a graduate of Orange County Public Schools, touted her pro-public education platform and efforts in the news release. Those include filing House Bill 45 for the 2020 Legislative Session, a bill which would prevent private voucher schools from discriminating against students who are gay or face disabilities. In 2019 she sponsored legislation that would require any school that receives public money to meet the same building safety standards as traditional public schools, and co-sponsored legislation to increase public schools’ teacher pay. She also said she debated for hours against arming teachers and against the latest Republican-backed voucher system.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today or where I am today if it wasn’t for public education and the teachers who believed in me,” Eskamani stated in the release. “In fact, it was my AP Government teacher Mr. Norris who got me back into politics when I was in high school, and inspired me to empower others like he did for me. I am honored to receive this early endorsement from FEA, and remain forever committed to increasing teacher pay, protecting public education, and ensuring that every kid has an equal chance to succeed in our great state.”