Personnel note: Julie Fess joins Gunster

Orange Co. Sheriff John Mina, other office incumbents seek reelection

No. 6 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Buddy Dyer

No. 7 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Dean Cannon

Donna Deegan trumpets $204,000 fundraising quarter

What I've Learned: Mac Stipanovich on Donald Trump, retirement, the 'recount' and real Florida politics

Personnel note: Julie Fess joins Gunster

Gunster is ringing in 2020 with a new hire.

Gunster is ringing in 2020 with a new hire.

On Thursday the firm announced Julie Fess has joined the firm as a government affairs consultant in both its Orlando and Tallahassee offices.

“Julie’s skills in devising messaging and lobbying strategies to generate favorable outcomes will serve as an added value to our practice,” said Lila Jaber, regional managing shareholder and head of the firm’s government affairs practice.

“Her dedication to clients paired with her knowledge of legislative staff and legislators complements our firm’s relationships.”

Fess operated a solo practice, Fess Consulting, before joining Gunster Yoakley & Stewart. Previously, she worked in the Florida House, including a stint as Chief of Staff to the House Speaker.

She joins a team that includes Jaber, Kenneth Bell, Joanna Bonfanti, Ronald Brise, Derek Bruce, Kevin Cleary, Gregory Munson and Larry Williams.

Gunster, a full-service law firm, lobbies on behalf of numerous clients across several industries, including energy, health care and education. Among their clients are Gulf Power, the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida and several local governments.

The firm’s lobbying practice draws in as much as $600,000 a quarter.

