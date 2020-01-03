Mike Bloomberg announces plan to transition more veterans into workforce

Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled his plan to keep veterans employed when they return home. He promised his administration would do more for soldiers than the Donald Trump administration.

“President Trump has broken his promise to veterans,” said Bloomberg,

“He’s done nothing significant to fix what’s broken in the VA, find solutions to the many problems plaguing our vets, or bring people together to help those who’ve served.”

The billionaire-turned-New York City mayor in a speech in North Carolina highlighted the need for improvement in the Veterans Affairs Department. And he promised a focus on workforce development efforts so soldiers can easily find jobs after they discharge.

“As President, I will work every day to repay the debt this country owes our veterans — starting by helping them to succeed in the civilian workforce,” Bloomberg said.

“Veterans are among the most competent, well-trained people in America, and it’s time for the nation to tap into that limitless potential by helping them find jobs that take advantage of their training, teaching them new skills, and giving them the resources required to start a successful business of their own.”

He wants a central repository of skills required for military positions and the most common related civilian jobs. He also wants the VA to collect data and develop systems to evaluate the needs of veterans and inform and prioritize future employment support services.

Bloomberg said he would also encourage private sector businesses to hire more veterans through a public information campaign.

In addition to providing transition services for service members, Bloomberg wants to increase educational opportunities provided to individuals while still in uniform.

Bloomberg also announced the formation of Veterans and Military Families for Mike, which will reach out to military voters and their families during the 2020 campaign. Leading that is Paul Kennedy, a retired US Marine Corps two-star General.

“Mike Bloomberg understands that we, as a country, need to provide greater support to veterans reentering the workforce because it’s not just the right thing to do, but it’s a smart investment to make in our economic future,” Kennedy said. “Veterans consistently take jobs below their capability and potential with many of them only partially employed. A third of veterans with degrees and certifications work in jobs that don’t leverage their full education and training. That’s a major missed opportunity for employers across the country.

“As President, Mike will make sure veterans have access to careers services in order to compete for the best jobs, and employers are educated about the unique skills and talents veteran applicants possess.”

Bloomberg said he would also reverse Trump’s decisions like freezing federal wages.