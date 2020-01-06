Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Gavin Rollins enters race for CD 3

2020 Headlines

Heather Fitzenhagen launching congressional campaign on Wednesday

2020 Headlines

Byron Donalds announces bid for Francis Rooney's congressional seat

2020 Headlines

Energy deregulation opponents demand petition signatures be revoked because of deception, fraud

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump tells Miami religious crowd he hopes to 'blow away' 2016 levels of evangelical support in 2020

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg announces plan to transition more veterans into workforce
Gavin Rollins is the latest conservative to throw his hat in the ring for CD 3.

2020

Gavin Rollins enters race for CD 3

Rollins is the fourth GOP candidate to enter the race.

on

Another Republican has entered the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Clay County Commissioner Gavin Rollins announced his campaign Monday, joining a field that already includes Judson Sapp, Amy Pope Wells and former Yoho staffer Kat Cammack.

Rollins is an American history teacher and Captain in the Florida National Guard. He is a veteran of the Global War on Terror, having served as a senior intelligence officer in a combat zone in East Africa.

“I’m running for congress because the foundation of our nation is under attack from misguided socialists, career politicians, and Hollywood liberals determined to chip away at our fundamental rights,” he said.

“I’ve fought for our country’s future in a combat zone thousands of miles away and in classrooms right here at home, and I’ll fight alongside President [Donald] Trump to protect the religious liberty, economic freedom and the right to bear arms of each and every hardworking Floridian.”

CD 3 became an open seat following Yoho’s announcement that he would not run for a fifth term.

Thus far, Sapp has led the pack in fundraising and endorsements, including the support of two Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Still, the Republican field is wide open. An early poll of the race showed none of the current candidates had runaway support among the district’s voters.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Clay, Putnam, Bradford and Union counties with parts of Marion also included. It is a safe Republican district. Yoho won reelection to the seat in 2018 by 15 points.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.