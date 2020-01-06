Gavin Rollins enters race for CD 3

Another Republican has entered the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Clay County Commissioner Gavin Rollins announced his campaign Monday, joining a field that already includes Judson Sapp, Amy Pope Wells and former Yoho staffer Kat Cammack.

Rollins is an American history teacher and Captain in the Florida National Guard. He is a veteran of the Global War on Terror, having served as a senior intelligence officer in a combat zone in East Africa.

“I’m running for congress because the foundation of our nation is under attack from misguided socialists, career politicians, and Hollywood liberals determined to chip away at our fundamental rights,” he said.

“I’ve fought for our country’s future in a combat zone thousands of miles away and in classrooms right here at home, and I’ll fight alongside President [Donald] Trump to protect the religious liberty, economic freedom and the right to bear arms of each and every hardworking Floridian.”

CD 3 became an open seat following Yoho’s announcement that he would not run for a fifth term.

Thus far, Sapp has led the pack in fundraising and endorsements, including the support of two Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Still, the Republican field is wide open. An early poll of the race showed none of the current candidates had runaway support among the district’s voters.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Clay, Putnam, Bradford and Union counties with parts of Marion also included. It is a safe Republican district. Yoho won reelection to the seat in 2018 by 15 points.