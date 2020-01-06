Connect with us

Rick Kriseman announces eight week parental leave for employees starting this month

Employees have had access to six weeks of leave since 2015.

on

St. Petersburg city employees will soon have access to eight weeks of paid parental leave.

Mayor Rick Kriseman sent a memo to employees Monday announcing the city was expanding its paid parental leave policies to provide up to eight weeks leave, up from the previous six week allotment Kriseman launched in 2015.

“Family comes first. This is a belief I’ve always held and an area of leadership where we’ve worked hard to align the city of St. Petersburg’s practices with our values and philosophies,” Kriseman wrote.

His administration shared the news in a Facebook post Monday using the hashtag #LeadOnLeave.

“More work/life balance is good for the child, the parent, and us as employers,” they wrote.

The policy change takes effect Jan. 15. It applies to any employee experiencing the birth, adoption or foster care placement of a child.

“I offer this increase to encourage additional work/life balance to new parents with growing families,” Kriseman wrote in his memo.

The city is working with its labor relations department to update rules and regulations and any applicable labor agreements.

Kriseman asked department heads to share the information with their teams, including to those who do not have access to email.

The paid leave option will be a valuable tool for the city in talent attraction and retention as more and more workers are looking for employment that balances professional demand with personal life and includes fathers, as well as mothers.

Kriseman has tackled other citywide policy changes to improve quality of life for workers including raising the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, which took effect last October.

Kriseman frequently rebukes those who criticize such policies for the increased cost to the city and thus, taxpayers. During a 2015 talk at the Florida Democratic Convention, Kriseman dismissed such arguments as “crap.”

“When we are paying our employees more, we get two benefits from that. Number one, they’re going to be more likely to stay with us, which means we’re not having to retrain new employees, and that saves us money. We’re not having to spend money recruiting new employees, so that saves us money,” he said then.

 

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

