Report: Preemption legislation driven by ideology, campaign contributions and lobbyists

Integrity Florida likens the state Legislature’s moves to limit home rule by local government to using a sledgehammer to kill a fly.

The government watchdog group has released a report looking at lawmakers’ increasing use of preemption legislation to reduce the authority of local governments.

As of Dec. 10, 16 preemption bills — nine in the House and seven in the Senate — have been filed for the 2020 Legislative Session. In 2019, a total of 45 bills were filed, including 25 House and 20 Senate bills. Ten passed, including legislation stopping local governments from passing ban on plastic straws for five years. But Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it.

“Opponents of the bill had little hope that Gov. DeSantis would buck the will of the Legislature, but that’s exactly what he did,” said Ben Wilcox, Integrity Florida research director. “In his veto message, Gov. DeSantis sought to find the right balance for when preemption is justified and necessary.”

Other examples of state preemption include the 2011 law designed to dramatically restrict local governments’ ability to regulate firearms. It also financially penalized local officials who would defy the preemption. A circuit judge has struck down the law, but the DeSantis administration appealed the ruling.

“New preemptions have been motivated variously by partisan, ideological or special interest concerns,” said Alan Stonecipher, research associate for Integrity Florida. “Some Republicans admittedly are blocking what they call ‘rogue local governments’ that pass progressive ordinances. Special interests have targeted local ordinances raising the minimum wage, affecting workforce leave policies and passing environmental laws.”

The report criticizes the role lobbyists and special interests play in advancing preemption legislation. It finds in the 2018 election cycle Associated Industries of Florida spent more than $11.6 million and has 27 registered lobbyists. The Florida Chamber of Commerce spent more $9 million and has 25 lobbyists. The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has 17 lobbyists.

The report notes that legislative leadership has embraced preemption to weaken local ordinances they disagree with.

Former House Speaker Richard Corcoran was an outspoken advocate for preemption laws, arguing local governments create a “patchwork quilt” of laws that bog businesses down in regulation.

Current House Speaker Jose Oliva, a Miami Lakes Republican, also supports preemption, such as last year’s legislation that prevented local governments from raising the age to buy tobacco products from 18 years old. The federal government recently raised the national age to buy tobacco products to 21.

Wilcox said he believes if Democrats were to take control of the Legislature, they would also engage in preemption practices.

The report offers some policy solutions like requiring a supermajority vote for preemption legislation and having a single-subject requirement for those bills.