Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Tampa General sets record for safe kidney, liver transplants

APolitical Headlines

Osceola, Miami-Dade counties show highest international influx

APolitical Headlines

First Florida panther death of 2020 reported

APolitical Headlines

Josh Cooper’s cooking skills net top prize

APolitical Headlines

Dep't of Health: Hepatitis A outbreak approaches 3,400 cases

APolitical Headlines

Consumer confidence continues upward trend in December

APolitical

Tampa General sets record for safe kidney, liver transplants

TGH doctors performed 358 kidney transplants in 2019.

on

Doctors at Tampa General Hospital performed more kidney transplants in 2019 than ever before.

The record 358 transplants is a 42% increase from 2018 and makes Tampa General the No. 6 busiest center for kidney transplants in the country.

It also adds to TGH’s reputation as one of the premier transplant hospitals in the nation — by the middle of the year, the facility had surpassed 10,000 transplants over its history, one of about two dozen U.S. transplant centers to hit that mark.

The high volume doesn’t only look good on the hospital’s brag board, it’s also important to patient outcomes.

Numerous nationwide studies have shown that high-volume transplant centers offer improved safety records and care for patients, along with lower costs.

That has proved true for Tampa General. Every one of the 358 of kidney transplant patients it served last year survived the surgery and the 30-day recovery period that followed, a common measure of transplant surgery success.

“Research shows that when surgeons and surgical teams operate more often, they become more skilled,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General.

“Simply put, surgeons who work in a high-volume, busy academic medical center have opportunity to practice their skills. They have better outcomes, which ultimately leads to lower cost.”

Tampa General’s previous one-year record was in 2018, when the hospital transplanted 252 kidneys.

The number of kidney transplants last year includes 91 living donor kidney transplants, ranking TGH eighth in the nation for that type of transplant, according to the most recent publicly reported data.

Tampa General also performed more than 100 liver transplants last year, another milestone for the hospital.

“We’ve had an incredible year, meeting the needs of our community. We want to continue to provide the best care possible for our patients and families and save as many lives as we can,” said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, executive director of Tampa General’s Advanced Organ Disease & Transplantation Institute.

Tampa General, a 1007-bed nonprofit medical center, is one of the 10 busiest organ transplant centers in the nation. The hospital also performs heart, lung, adult and pediatric kidney and pancreas transplants.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.