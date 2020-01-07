Bill would give students day after Halloween off from school

A bill introduced in the Florida Senate would give students the day after Halloween off from school.

The bill, filed by Senator Annette Taddeo, would require district school boards to designate the day after Halloween as a school holiday.

The only exceptions obviously would be if Halloween falls on a Friday or Saturday, in which case students would already have the following day off.

Last year, plenty of debate was had across the internet about whether Halloween should be moved to the last Saturday of October rather than October 31. This bill is another possible alternative.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2020. However, it is worth noting that Halloween is on a Saturday this year anyway.

