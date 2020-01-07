Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Bill would give students day after Halloween off from school

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.7.20

APolitical Headlines

6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Oscar Braynon II backs Shevrin Jones as SD 35 successor

Headlines Influence

Report: Preemption legislation driven by ideology, campaign contributions and lobbyists

Headlines Tech

CES 2020: Wallets, chargers and phone cases galore

Headlines

Bill would give students day after Halloween off from school

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2020.

on

A bill introduced in the Florida Senate would give students the day after Halloween off from school.

The bill, filed by Senator Annette Taddeo, would require district school boards to designate the day after Halloween as a school holiday.

The only exceptions obviously would be if Halloween falls on a Friday or Saturday, in which case students would already have the following day off.

Last year, plenty of debate was had across the internet about whether Halloween should be moved to the last Saturday of October rather than October 31. This bill is another possible alternative.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2020. However, it is worth noting that Halloween is on a Saturday this year anyway.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.