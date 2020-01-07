Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Byron Donalds tells Fox viewers his candidacy will expand GOP's tent

2020

William Figlesthaler ad declares Washington sick, pundits spineless

2020 Headlines

Yukong Zhao declares six-week $120K fundraising in CD 7 race

2020 Headlines

Mike Pence coming to Wimauma, Kissimmee for reelection campaign rallies

2020 Headlines

Byron Donalds announces bid for Francis Rooney's congressional seat

2020 Headlines

'Judge Judy' Sheindlin rules for Mike Bloomberg in new campaign ad
Byron Donalds speaks with Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt.

2020

Byron Donalds tells Fox viewers his candidacy will expand GOP’s tent

He said minority voters “away from politics” often hold conservative values.

on

State Rep. Byron Donalds appeared on Fox & Friends a day after announcing his run for Congress. There, he made the case his candidacy can expand the base of the Republican Party.

“We have to have new voices, new faces, people who are going to help us expand our tent, stand for the President, and not only win in 2020 but in the years beyond,” Donalds said.

The Naples pol, elected to the state House in 2016, is one of eight candidates seeking the GOP nomination running for an open House seat in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. Also running are Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, former Minnesota Rep. Dan Severson, state Reps. Dane Eagle and Heather Fitzenhagen, professional commentator Ford O’Connell, former New York mayoral candidate Darren Dione Aquino and Naples physician William Figlesthaler.

But with Antonio Dumornay now running without party affiliation, he’s the only black person in the primary.

Host Ainsley Earhardt directly asked Donalds about the issue, noting the vast majority of black voters (and native New Yorkers) vote Democrat.

“How did you become a conservative?” Earhardst asked.

Donalds said he went through a self-discovery period about a decade ago.

“I didn’t really care about politics as a kid,” he said. “I wasn’t really astute about government. I didn’t come up in a political family.”

Working as a financial advisor, he became more aware of public policy at the dawn of the Great Recession in 2008. It was then he started reading the works of philosopher John Locke, studying the Magna Carta and examining the principles of the Founding Fathers regarding the role of government.

“I realized I’m actually a conservative,” he said. “And if you actually talk to a lot of black voters, away from politics, they hold conservative leanings. If you talk to Hispanic voters, away from politics, they hold conservative leanings.”

Donalds has spent much of the past decade working to engage more minority voters in Republican politics.

Often, he found antipathy to the Republican message was less about philosophy and feeling excluded. It was more a matter of “do they feel like they have a home in the Republican Party,” Donalds said.

“One of the reasons I’m running is to stand for the Constitution, absolutely, and to fight for the people of Southwest Florida,” Donalds said. “But it’s also to expand out tent and expand our base and show them that conservatism is a home for all Americans, no matter where you came from or where you grew up.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.