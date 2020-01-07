Connect with us

Darryl Rouson, Ben Diamond call on Legislature to fully fund arts education

The two are also promoting a bill that would encourage students to increase art engagement.

Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Ben Diamond are calling on the Florida Legislature to fully fund arts education in the state.

During a press conference at the Dali Museum in downtown St. Pete Tuesday morning, the two lawmakers made a plea to fully fund the Department of State’s Division of Cultural Affairs grants program. That program ranks applications and applicants are required to raise equivalent funding.

The program has not been fully funded since the 2014-2015 fiscal year when it had a $43 million budget and created more than $4.6 billion in economic activity and more than $492 million in state and local revenue, according to Diamond.

“We have to remain absolutely vigilant in our efforts to to advocate for the arts because we all recognize how important it is for our community and for our economic success,” Diamond said.

The two lawmakers also celebrated legislation both have filed in their respective chambers that would encourage students to develop a high level of skill in the performing or visual arts by providing a seal on a high school graduate’s diploma indicating they met state standards for the proposed Seal for Fine Arts.

“If you are a teacher in schools you know everyday with the research you get to see it. The day that the longer kids are longer in the arts, literally each semester, every measure, they improve,” said Pinellas County Schools Performing Arts Specialist Jeanne Reynolds. “This seal honors that. They start getting hooked in school.That child that wasn’t coming, they start to come.”

The program would begin next year and would apply to graduating students who complete at least three year-long courses in dance, music, theater or the visual arts with a B or higher, an additional year-long course in another art category, two fine arts-related extracurricular activities and who share their talent and industry knowledge by providing at least 20 hours of community service. The students must also deliver a comprehensive presentation of their experiences.

“Pinellas County is recognized for the arts,” said Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael Greco. “This community refuses to let the funding of the state dictate funding [locally.]”

Greco was referring to the half-mill property tax voters have consistently reauthorized at the ballot box to fund arts education and supplies in Pinellas County schools that is up for renewal this year.

Greco wants to see statewide efforts, like Rouson and Diamond’s bills and through their request for grant funding.

“Academics are exceedingly important but it’s also important to … balance that with life skills for the students. The arts accomplish that,” Greco said.

