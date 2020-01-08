Can you dig it? Heather Fitzenhagen seeks fines for contractors who don’t call 811

It’s been months since state Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen’s office handled a near-miss where a constituent nearly dug up their utilities.

Heading into the 2020 Legislative Session, she wants to make sure more calls don’t follow.

The Fort Myers Republican filed a bill (HB 1095) putting significant fines in place for digging without checking first.

“Florida is one of nine states that has not brought its regulations up to federal standards for safety,” she said. “Why wait until there’s a tragedy?”

The legislation will protect first responders, utility workers and ordinary citizens from injury and even death from preventable accidents, she said.

And she wants to use an existing service to streamline the process for citizens. Floridians can already access Sunshine 811 by calling 8-1-1 on their phones. That will prompt utility companies to come mark lines on properties to prevent digging accidents. That will also bring Florida into compliance with federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration guidelines.

“When people fail to call 8-1-1, they’re putting their own lives and others’ lives at risk,” Fitzenhagen said. “We’ve seen many Americans injured and some even killed due to explosions that were caused by someone who dug underground and unknowingly ruptured a gas pipe. These accidents can be prevented, and that’s what this bill will do.”

Utility accidents can be particularly consequential when digging near natural gas lines. Excavation equipment, even a simple shovel, can break pipes and generate sparks to ignite flames.

Should Fitzenhagen’s bill become law, authorities will be able to fine parties anywhere from $500 to $2,500 for failure to call 811 before digging. Money will go to agencies enforcing the law and issuing citations. A review panel will also be established to evaluate any complaints and issues associated with prevention and enforcement.

Fitzenhagen’s office made note of a 2018 accident in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin that resulted in a firefighter’s death. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the contractor responsible was fined $25,000 over the incident last year.

Similarly, a gas explosion in Murrieta, Calif. in 2019 killed a gas worker and injured 15 others, including three firefighters, as reported by the local ABC station.

Fitzenhagen worries similar headlines could be made here. Her office said in Fort Myers, major roads were closed four times because construction cres struck utility lines. Nobody died in any instance, but hundreds were exposed to direct danger and thousands were inconvenienced.