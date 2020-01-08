Connect with us

Cancer doesn't discriminate, but Florida's political gift ban does

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.8.20

Jose Oliva says health care remains focus

State tallies 32 Hepatitis A cases in first four days of 2020

Joe Geller wants to strengthen hate crime laws, weaken Electoral College during 2020 Session

Personnel note: Rick Lindstrom joins Rutledge Ecenia

Lindstrom has more than 20 years of lobbying experience.

on

Lobbying firm Rutledge Ecenia announced Tuesday that Rick Lindstrom is joining the team.

Lindstrom has more than 20 years’ experience representing a wide variety of clients before the Florida Legislature, Cabinet, state agencies and local governments.

His expertise spans several policy arenas, including the environment, health care, criminal justice, space and technology, labor organizations and sports franchises.

The Miami-native began his consulting career at Rumberger, Kirk and Caldwell, P.A., where he was tasked with managing the firm’s policy and budget initiatives as well as coordinating political activity and campaign strategies.

For the past 16 years, he has run his own consulting business, Lindstrom Consulting.

A statement released by Rutledge Ecenia, founded in 1992 by Gary Rutledge and Stephen Ecenia, said “the firm is pleased to have Rick join its other professionals in providing a broad array of legal and governmental services for its clients.”

