Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci makes midnight call for Brian Hughes’ resignation

Jacksonville media, including this writer, received word from a Jacksonville City Councilman that he wants the Mayor’s Chief Administrative Officer to resign.

The email came through just after Midnight Thursday.

Councilman Matt Carlucci said it was “time for … Brian Hughes, who has become a troublesome liability to the Mayor’s Office to resign.”

“His presence in City Hall, in my opinion, based on my experience, has been an impediment to our city moving forward and this has lead to the worst governmental environment and chemistry that I have ever witnessed or experienced in my public service career,” Carlucci added.

“Our city cannot move forward because so many of our community leaders and citizens have become distrustful and tiresome of our City Government. A Mayor cannot be an effective leader with a Chief of Staff who is not collaborative and cannot be relied upon to build honest and forthright relationships,” Carlucci continued.

Carlucci has led the charge against the sale of JEA in the Jacksonville City Council, calling for a grand jury investigation and the termination of now-former CEO Aaron Zahn.

Hughes, who had been instrumental in Curry’s external political operation since the 2015 mayoral campaign, moved into City Hall two years ago.

He noted that some people found him “aggressive” at the time, a “motorcycle guy who gets angry.”

Hughes has been a loyalist to the Mayor and his agenda, and has brought his characteristic pugnacity to the position since 2018, clashing with various staffers and elected officials.

The current City Hall controversy, however, has as much to do with the constant drumbeat of revelations about the concerted effort to market and sell JEA, one that many blame on Curry and his political operation.