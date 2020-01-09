Connect with us

Headlines Influence

'Local voices, local choices': League of Cities outlines 2020 priorities

2020 Headlines

Supreme Court tosses energy deregulation amendment off 2020 ballot

APolitical Headlines

Florida Chamber forecasts strong Sunshine State economy in 2020

2020 Headlines

Elizabeth Warren announces new grassroots endorsements in Florida

Headlines Tampa Bay

City of St. Pete officially names the Brown Pelican its city bird — and it's about time

2020 Headlines

Leo Valentin reports collecting $250K in fourth quarter for CD 7 bid
Home rules: Hundreds of local officials will descend on Tallahassee for the Florida League of Cities Legislative Action Days, each looking to protect the right to self-govern.

Headlines

‘Local voices, local choices’: League of Cities outlines 2020 priorities

Defenders of Home Rule gear up for Session.

on

Amid an atmosphere where home rule seems to face perpetual preemption, the Florida League of Cities continues its work.

An eve-of-session press briefing on the group’s 2020 Action Agenda struck many of the familiar notes.

Among the 2020 priorities: a renewed defense of home rule, allowing cities to regulate short-term rentals in terms of zoning and occupancy, and renewed attention to the state’s water issues.

Additionally, the group supports not sweeping the Sadowski Trust affordable housing funds, and backs moves to strengthen cybersecurity, and to allow cities to regulate medical cannabis companies.

The League sees local control (“local voices, local choices”) as the ultimate priority. Lobbyists hit many of the major themes in an hour-long colloquium.

Regarding cybersecurity, the League position is that cities are under constant attack, from phishing schemes to attacks on hardware and software. Smaller rural areas, with dated systems, are in the greatest danger.

The League urges passage of HB 4537, which would appropriate $5 million to Cyber Florida, which is a start.

Short-term rentals, meanwhile, are a source of frustration. The League’s Casey Cook noted opposition to new legislation (SB 1128/HB 1011) that would roll back local ordinances and bans predating 2011, creating state legality and a regulatory structure in its place.

State regulation, Cook added, has been “inadequate” in this sphere.

The group also wants a “strategic and targeted” approach to water quality, citing real needs. Expectations are that $18 billion will be needed in the next decade to remedy wastewater woes, and that the state will need 20% more potable water in 2023 than it does today.

There is optimism that the Legislature may be “looking favorably” on this front, a rhetorical priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The group is in support of SB 690/HB 147, legislation that would compel a comprehensive report from the Department of Environmental Protection about Florida’s water issues.

Regarding medical cannabis, the group wishes the Legislature would allow local control of zoning and location caps, even as the mood is “quiet” among its constituent members. Problems that were widely anticipated ahead of the rollout of marijuana dispensaries haven’t come to pass.

Though preemption tends to be a steamroller when it comes to Home Rule concerns, the League sees cause for optimism in the Governor’s Office.

The Office of Resiliency, which looks likely to be codified via legislation this Session, is seen as a “very positive step,” and League cities look for a robust partnership with the state.

And compared to former Gov. Rick Scott, current Gov. Ron DeSantis provides reasons for hope.

After all, one panelist said, he vetoed a bill last Session that would have barred local governments from banning plastic straws.

While it is uncertain whether DeSantis will sign on with a majority of League goals, in the age of preemption and model legislation, they will take their wins where they can find them.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.