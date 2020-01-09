Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Elizabeth Warren announces new grassroots endorsements in Florida

2020 Headlines

Leo Valentin reports collecting $250K in fourth quarter for CD 7 bid

2020 Headlines

Southwest Florida politicos turn out for Heather Fitzenhagen's congressional campaign kickoff

2020

Congressional candidate David Holden staffs up, announces kick-off events

2020 Headlines

Dan Severson's campaign team resigns in wake of Byron Donalds rollout

2020 Headlines

Mike Pence's Tampa Bay visit moved to new venue
Elizabeth Warren is the pick in Florida Politics' Influencers Poll.

2020

Elizabeth Warren announces new grassroots endorsements in Florida

The Florida for Warren team released the list of two dozen new endorsements Thursday.

on

Elizabeth Warren is announcing endorsements from two dozen local leaders and activists in Florida as she competes for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Florida for Warren team released the list of new endorsements Thursday morning. Among those supporting Warren’s bid are Juan Cuba, former Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party; Nancy Metayer, former Coral Springs mayoral candidate and member of the Broward County Soil and Water Conservation District; and Christopher Zoeller, Policy Director for March for Our Lives Florida and a Co-Director of March for Our Lives Tampa.

“This campaign has been powered by grassroots support,” Warren said in a statement responding to the endorsements.

“I’m excited to welcome this diverse group of community leaders into our movement to bring big, structural change to the Sunshine State.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden still easily leads the state according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average.  But the most recent poll of that bunch is from October. It’s not clear how the race has changed in the ensuing months.

Biden leads in the national polling average as well. Warren sits in third place, also behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The full list of new individuals endorsing Warren’s bid can be seen below:

Jamarah Amani, Executive Director of Southern Birth Justice Network

Tamara Arlen Ayon, Democratic Executive Committee Precinct Captain

Peter Bober, Former Mayor of Hollywood, FL

Krunali Brahmbhatt, Communications Director for March for Our Lives Florida

— Juan Cuba

Emma Conover, Social media manager and state organizing staff for March for Our Lives Florida

John Moreno Escobar, Activist and Executive Director of YV Foundation

Rodney Jacobs, Assistant Director at the Civilian Investigative Panel and Army Officer

Claudia Mendoza, Former Chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Hispanic Caucus

Eleazar Meléndez, Founding member – Miami Climate Alliance

— Nancy Metayer

Vetnah Yemen Monessar, Political community activist

Sam(ira) Obeid, Activist and spoken word poet

Rowan O’Flanagan, Co-Director of March For Our Lives Tampa

Andy Oliver, National Board President of Methodist Federation for Social Action and Reverend of Allendale United Methodist Church

Nicole Rodríguez, President of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus – Miami-Dade chapter

Logan Rubenstein, Executive Director of March For Our Lives Parkland, Deputy Policy Director March For Our Lives Florida

Beth Lashley Rothwell, Social Media Lead, Moms Demand Action – Orlando

Jesse Rubens, Embedded Organizer/College Liaison for the Florida Immigrant Coalition

Andrea Hildebran Smith, Podcaster and activist

Colleen Shevlin-Ramer, Broward Activist

Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Immigrants’ Rights Activist

Amy Weintraub, Activist / South St. Petersburg Democratic Club member

— Christopher Zoeller

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.