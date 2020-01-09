Elizabeth Warren announces new grassroots endorsements in Florida

Elizabeth Warren is announcing endorsements from two dozen local leaders and activists in Florida as she competes for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Florida for Warren team released the list of new endorsements Thursday morning. Among those supporting Warren’s bid are Juan Cuba, former Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party; Nancy Metayer, former Coral Springs mayoral candidate and member of the Broward County Soil and Water Conservation District; and Christopher Zoeller, Policy Director for March for Our Lives Florida and a Co-Director of March for Our Lives Tampa.

“This campaign has been powered by grassroots support,” Warren said in a statement responding to the endorsements.

“I’m excited to welcome this diverse group of community leaders into our movement to bring big, structural change to the Sunshine State.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden still easily leads the state according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average. But the most recent poll of that bunch is from October. It’s not clear how the race has changed in the ensuing months.

Biden leads in the national polling average as well. Warren sits in third place, also behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The full list of new individuals endorsing Warren’s bid can be seen below:

— Jamarah Amani, Executive Director of Southern Birth Justice Network

— Tamara Arlen Ayon, Democratic Executive Committee Precinct Captain

— Peter Bober, Former Mayor of Hollywood, FL

— Krunali Brahmbhatt, Communications Director for March for Our Lives Florida

— Juan Cuba

— Emma Conover, Social media manager and state organizing staff for March for Our Lives Florida

— John Moreno Escobar, Activist and Executive Director of YV Foundation

— Rodney Jacobs, Assistant Director at the Civilian Investigative Panel and Army Officer

— Claudia Mendoza, Former Chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Hispanic Caucus

— Eleazar Meléndez, Founding member – Miami Climate Alliance

— Nancy Metayer

— Vetnah Yemen Monessar, Political community activist

— Sam(ira) Obeid, Activist and spoken word poet

— Rowan O’Flanagan, Co-Director of March For Our Lives Tampa

— Andy Oliver, National Board President of Methodist Federation for Social Action and Reverend of Allendale United Methodist Church

— Nicole Rodríguez, President of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus – Miami-Dade chapter

— Logan Rubenstein, Executive Director of March For Our Lives Parkland, Deputy Policy Director March For Our Lives Florida

— Beth Lashley Rothwell, Social Media Lead, Moms Demand Action – Orlando

— Jesse Rubens, Embedded Organizer/College Liaison for the Florida Immigrant Coalition

— Andrea Hildebran Smith, Podcaster and activist

— Colleen Shevlin-Ramer, Broward Activist

— Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Immigrants’ Rights Activist

— Amy Weintraub, Activist / South St. Petersburg Democratic Club member

— Christopher Zoeller