Connect with us

Headlines Influence

'Most complicated issue': PIP repeal to get serious consideration in 2020 Session

Headlines Influence

Bill would assure renters' day in court on evictions

Headlines Influence

Polling backs short-term rentals with state regulation

Headlines Tampa Bay

Climate change, transit and jokes aplenty at Suncoast Tiger Bay's 'State of the Bay'

2020 Headlines

Supreme Court tosses energy deregulation amendment off 2020 ballot

Headlines Tampa Bay

City of St. Pete officially names the Brown Pelican its city bird — and it's about time

Headlines

‘Most complicated issue’: PIP repeal to get serious consideration in 2020 Session

Mark Delegal of Holland & Knight calls the PIP law a disaster.

on

Legislation doing away with Personal Injury Protection (PIP) could get serious consideration in the 2020 Legislative Session.

But it’s far from a sure bet that this will be the the year state lawmakers pass a massive overhaul.

Brandon Republican Sen. Tom Lee is sponsoring a bill (SB 378) that repeals the PIP law in favor of bodily liability coverage mandates. State Rep. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican, is sponsoring a similar bill (HB 771) that has a medical payment opt-out.  

Florida created its no-fault PIP system in the 1970s. It covers the first $10,000 of a motorist’s damages in case of an accident. It’s been reformed many times since and even faced elimination, but almost everyone agrees that it still has major problems.

For one, the $10,000 figure hasn’t been adjusted upwards even as the cost of medical care spiked since the system’s inception. 

Mark Delegal, the co-chair of Holland & Knight’s government advocacy team, calls PIP a disaster. He said the law only really worked well for the first 10 years. The state legislature has tried to fix the law for more than 20 years. 

“I haven’t found a person who says ‘PIP is great, it’s working wonderful, and we should keep it just as it is,’” he said. “I can’t find that person. That person’s a unicorn.”

Increasing the amount of PIP protection would cost drivers more money, which would be politically tricky.

Switching to liability coverage could save drivers money depending on who they are and where they live. Most people would save money, Delegal said, but a minority of people will pay more.

“The 80% will never call up Senator so-and-so and say ‘Thank you so much, Merry Christmas.’ The 20%, they will call up, and they will write, and they will send emails [saying] ‘What have you done to me?’ And that is the tension.”

Delegal thinks PIP is the single most complicated issue in Tallahassee. But he expects the Senate to give the bills a serious look.

For his part, Delegal has some clients who want to keep it, and others who want reforms. All of his clients think the state can do better, he said, but the perfect solution is yet to be seen.

Last Session, St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes filed SB 896, which sought to eliminate the no-fault system and the requirement that motorists carry $10,000 PIP coverage. Under that bill, motorists would have had to carry certain levels of bodily-injury and property-damage coverage. However, SB 896 was indefinitely postponed and Brandes withdrew it from consideration in May 2019.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.