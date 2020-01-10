Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Jon Costello launches Capitol Strategy Group

APolitical Headlines

Restaurateur and civic leader Jimmy Patronis Sr. planted seeds of community

Headlines Influence

Motorola Solutions out as next-gen SLERS vendor?

Headlines SW Florida

Spencer Roach calls law enforcement over activist's Facebook post

APolitical Headlines

Joe Abruzzo sues Tampa Bay Times for libel, defamation

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 1.9.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics
Jon Costello
Congratulations to Jon Costello.

Headlines

Personnel note: Jon Costello launches Capitol Strategy Group

There’s a new government affairs on the scene for the 2020 Legislative Session.

on

There’s a new government affairs on the scene for the 2020 Legislative Session.

Longtime lobbyist Jon Costello announced this week that he’s launched his own firm, Capitol Strategy Group.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to build a new firm and provide strategic counsel to clients who are either affected by government or seek to do business with the government,” Costello told Florida Politics.

“It’s an exciting time and I’m eager to advocate for the clients I’ll be registering for this session, building on that portfolio, and growing the Capitol Strategy Group team.”

Costello has been a staple in the capitol for years, though his stock skyrocketed after he became an early backer of Rick Scott during the now-U.S. Senator’s first run for Governor.

The move, considered by many to be career suicide, ended up paying off.

After two years in the Governor’s Office establishing himself as an even hand that could bridge the gap between the executive branch and Legislature, Costello returned to the private sector and has since successfully represented clients in an array of industries including alcohol, gaming, healthcare, environmental, nonprofit, regulated professions, and others.

Aside from lobbying, Costello serves as a board member for the Northwest Florida Water Management District and teaches political communication at Florida State University.

Though he’s yet to unveil his client list at the new firm, if past performance is any indication of future success, expect Costello and Capitol Strategy Group to quickly make their mark.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.