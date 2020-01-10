Personnel note: Jon Costello launches Capitol Strategy Group

There’s a new government affairs on the scene for the 2020 Legislative Session.

Longtime lobbyist Jon Costello announced this week that he’s launched his own firm, Capitol Strategy Group.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to build a new firm and provide strategic counsel to clients who are either affected by government or seek to do business with the government,” Costello told Florida Politics.

“It’s an exciting time and I’m eager to advocate for the clients I’ll be registering for this session, building on that portfolio, and growing the Capitol Strategy Group team.”

Costello has been a staple in the capitol for years, though his stock skyrocketed after he became an early backer of Rick Scott during the now-U.S. Senator’s first run for Governor.

The move, considered by many to be career suicide, ended up paying off.

After two years in the Governor’s Office establishing himself as an even hand that could bridge the gap between the executive branch and Legislature, Costello returned to the private sector and has since successfully represented clients in an array of industries including alcohol, gaming, healthcare, environmental, nonprofit, regulated professions, and others.

Aside from lobbying, Costello serves as a board member for the Northwest Florida Water Management District and teaches political communication at Florida State University.

Though he’s yet to unveil his client list at the new firm, if past performance is any indication of future success, expect Costello and Capitol Strategy Group to quickly make their mark.