Paul Renner closes out 2019 with massive December fundraising

Rep. Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican and future House Speaker, continues to be among the elite fundraisers in the state House.

Renner, the incumbent in HD 24, raised well over $400,000 in December between his political committees (PCs) and his campaign account, the latest campaign finance records show.

Most of December’s activity was in Renner’s Conservatives for Principled Leadership PC, which brought in over $364,000 from 33 contributions, bringing it over $1.6 million for 2019.

Insurance interests donated $75,000 of that sum. The Voice of Florida Business political action committee donated another $25,000. And Dosal Tobacco chipped in an additional $20,000.

The committee has over $1.4 million on hand.

Renner’s other political committee, Florida Foundation for Liberty, brought in $51,000 in December, closing the year just a few checks short of $400,000 raised, with just over $300,000 on hand.

The insurance industry was the dominant sector here also, with $22,500 donated. Tobacco interests gave an additional $7,500.

As well, Wal-Mart heir Jim Walton gave $10,000. While that check represents a sliver of his $53.1 billion net worth, the money will be put to good use, either for Renner or a cause he supports.

Turning to hard money, Renner added another $16,800 to his campaign account, which now has roughly $90,000 on hand.

Renner is on track to be House Speaker in 2022-24, assuming the GOP holds control of that chamber, but he still faces a general election challenge in 2020 in House District 24.

Repeat candidate Adam Morley, who has previously lost by double digits to Renner, will be his Democratic opponent.

Though December fundraising has yet to be reported (deadline is Midnight Saturday), Morley had just under $100 on hand at the end of November.