State lawmakers try again in 2020 to ease restrictions on wine containers, craft distilleries

Floridians could soon buy wine bottles that rival the size of toddlers.

There are several bills introduced for this Session that aim to relax regulations surrounding beer, wine and craft distilleries. Attempts to get this through previous sessions have been unsuccessful.

Currently, state law prohibits selling more than a gallon of wine in a single container. A bill (HB 6037) sponsored by Republican State Rep. Chip LaMarca of Lighthouse Point would repeal that restriction.

That would allow wine bottles in much bigger sizes. The standard size is 750 milliliters, which is about five servings. But the bill introduced by LaMarca and others like Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini’s (HB 583) open the door to containers holding the equivalent of 6,8, or 12 bottles of wine. And for those very special occasions is the “Balthazar” size, which 12 liters or 16 bottles, or the “Nebuchadnezzar,” which holds 15 liters — the equivalent of 20 bottles of wine.

“I know plenty of folks in the restaurant business that are like ‘We would love to get the bigger bottles,’” said Josh Aubuchon with Holland & Knight. “It’s like A, it’s cool — it’s like a neat visual thing and then 2 it’s cost-effective.”

Sabatini does away with container size limitations on wine and cider. It would also allow restaurant patrons take home a partially consumed bottle of wine without having to eat a complete meal, including a salad or vegetable, entree, beverage and bread.

Aubuchon said there are companies out in California for example, that are using box containers for higher quality wine because the plastic bags don’t allow air in and it stays fresher longer.

Sabatini’s bill also helps craft distilleries by allowing them to blend their products with other spirits. It increases the yearly maximum production threshold from 75,000 gallons to 250,000. It also removes the limitations on the number of bottles per brand per consumer that may be sold in a year and permits distilleries to get a vendor’s license to sell alcohol on-site. His bill like the others, also allows distillers to ship to out-of-state customers.

The other bills addressing distilleries also remove size restrictions on wine containers. Key Largo Republican State Rep. Holly Raschein’s legislation (HB 1165) also permits vendors to allow dogs in certain areas, as long as they’re kept on a leash.

Sen. Jeff Brandes’ bill (SB 482) and Raschein’s allow distilleries to do tastings. Brandes’ legislation and Raschein’s also allow production capacity of up to 250,000 gallons a year.

Palm Coast Republican Sen. Travis Hutson’s bill (SB 138) raises production to 200,000 gallons.

Aubuchon is hopeful some of the legislation will gain traction this session despite opposition from some distributors like Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.