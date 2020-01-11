Bob Rommel closes 2020 with significant fundraising lead over Sara McFadden

State Rep. Bob Rommel continues to hold a significant cash advantage as he runs for reelection in Florida House District 106. But Democrat Sara McFadden continues to raise dollars beyond the self-funding she put in early.

Rommel raised $17,500 in December, a sizable haul for the holiday season, and closed out 2019 with $132,740 raised.

By comparison, McFadden pulled in just $1,480 in December. She raised a total of $9,666 over the course of 2019 on top of a $50,000 candidate loan.

Subtract spending so far and Rommel begins 2020 with $116,276 in cash on hand, compared to McFadden’s $41,593.

McFadden, looking for a rematch of her challenge against Rommel in 2018, raised her December money in small donations, mostly in the Naples area.

Rommel, who recently decided against a run for Congress, raised most of his money through Tallahassee connections.

He collected $1,000 checks from three different political committees associated with HCA Florida.

FCCI Insurance in Sarasota also gave $1,000 to the Naples Republican. So did the Celebration-based Magical Cruise Company, better known as Disney Cruise Line. The Celebration Company also gave $1,000.

Associated Industries of Florida also chipped in a maximum donation. Plantantion law firm Daly & Barber wrote a check of the same size.

The Amscot Corporation in Tampa gave Rommel $1,000, as did Sunrise Consulting Group. And the Florida Cow PAC, which represents agriculture interests, sirected $1,000 the incumbent’s way.

Michael Corcoran, founder of Corcoran Partners, also chipped in $1,000, the largest contribution in the month from an individual.

Notably, Rommel also controls the Florida Conservative Commitee, which also had a productive December. The political committee raised $45,500, bringing it’s total to $241,500 raised in 2019. So Rommel enjoys control of well over $300,000 in cash as 2020 dawns.

Rommel serves as chair of the Criminal Justice Subcommittee and is running for a third term in office. In 2018, Rommel fended off McFadden handily in the deep red district, taking nearly 67 percent of the vote.