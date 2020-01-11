Connect with us

Bob Rommel

Legislative Campaigns

Bob Rommel closes 2020 with significant fundraising lead over Sara McFadden

He faces the same Democrat he beat in 2018.

on

State Rep. Bob Rommel continues to hold a significant cash advantage as he runs for reelection in Florida House District 106. But Democrat Sara McFadden continues to raise dollars beyond the self-funding she put in early.

Rommel raised $17,500 in December, a sizable haul for the holiday season, and closed out 2019 with $132,740 raised.

By comparison, McFadden pulled in just $1,480 in December. She raised a total of $9,666 over the course of 2019 on top of a $50,000 candidate loan.

Subtract spending so far and Rommel begins 2020 with $116,276 in cash on hand, compared to McFadden’s $41,593.

McFadden, looking for a rematch of her challenge against Rommel in 2018, raised her December money in small donations, mostly in the Naples area.

Rommel, who recently decided against a run for Congress, raised most of his money through Tallahassee connections.

He collected $1,000 checks from three different political committees associated with HCA Florida.

FCCI Insurance in Sarasota also gave $1,000 to the Naples Republican. So did the Celebration-based Magical Cruise Company, better known as Disney Cruise Line. The Celebration Company also gave $1,000.

Associated Industries of Florida also chipped in a maximum donation. Plantantion law firm Daly & Barber wrote a check of the same size.

The Amscot Corporation in Tampa gave Rommel $1,000, as did Sunrise Consulting Group. And the Florida Cow PAC, which represents agriculture interests, sirected $1,000 the incumbent’s way.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

Michael Corcoran, founder of Corcoran Partners, also chipped in $1,000, the largest contribution in the month from an individual.

Notably, Rommel also controls the Florida Conservative Commitee, which also had a productive December. The political committee raised $45,500, bringing it’s total to $241,500 raised in 2019. So Rommel enjoys control of well over $300,000 in cash as 2020 dawns.

Rommel serves as chair of the Criminal Justice Subcommittee and is running for a third term in office. In 2018, Rommel fended off McFadden handily in the deep red district, taking nearly 67 percent of the vote.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

