More than $250,000 raised in 2019 by active candidates in HD72

More than a quarter of a million dollars was raised in 2019 by active candidates in Florida House District 72.

A light fundraising month did little to shake up the money race.

Sarasota Naval reservist Fiona McFarland pulled in $2,975 in December, maintaining her fundraising edge. She’s pulled in $141,663 since joining the race in June.

Sarasota attorney Drake Buckman, the only Democrat in the race, raised $2,465 in December, with a total of $24,890 donations for the year. He filed after incumbent Margaret Good left the race to run for Congress.

Sarasota attorney Jason Miller, the most recent entry in the race, raised $750 his second month in the contest. He pulled in $5,919 for the year.

And Sarasota Charter Review Board member Donna Barcomb, the first Republican who filed to challenge Good, pulled in $700 in December. That brings her 2019 total to $78,440.

Pull out spending and McFarland has $152,960 in the bank account, still more than any of her opponents raised put together. She’s helped by a $20,000 candidate loan she put in early.

McFarland’s December haul was helped chiefly by $1,000 donations from Carolyn Rockafallow of Southhampton, N.Y. and James Arrison or Kilmarnock, Virg.

Notably, McFarland also will benefits from the Friends of Sarasota political committee, which pulled in %10,500 for the year as well. And it still has $6,176.

Barcomb boasts $76,284 in cash on hand as of the start of the year. That includes $9,000 she put into the contest in April through a loan.

Miller, meanwhile, has some catch-up before facing Barcomb and McFarland in an August Republican primary. He put in $3,500 through a loan, and has already tapped into that money a little bit. He starts 2020 with $3,388 cash available.

Buckman also collected some $1,000 checks in December. One came from deli manager Frank Brunckhorst. Another came in from attorney Jennifer Maglio.

The Democrat has also dropped $1201 into the race via a candidate loan. He’s got $16,306 in in bank as 2020 gets starts.