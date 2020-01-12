Connect with us

More than $250,000 raised in 2019 by active candidates in HD72

A light December doesn’t mean lots of money didn’t flow in 2019.

on

More than a quarter of a million dollars was raised in 2019 by active candidates in Florida House District 72.

A light fundraising month did little to shake up the money race.

Sarasota Naval reservist Fiona McFarland pulled in $2,975 in December, maintaining her fundraising edge. She’s pulled in $141,663 since joining the race in June.

Sarasota attorney Drake Buckman, the only Democrat in the race, raised $2,465 in December, with a total of $24,890 donations for the year. He filed after incumbent Margaret Good left the race to run for Congress.

Sarasota attorney Jason Miller, the most recent entry in the race, raised $750 his second month in the contest. He pulled in $5,919 for the year.

And Sarasota Charter Review Board member Donna Barcomb, the first Republican who filed to challenge Good, pulled in $700 in December. That brings her 2019 total to $78,440.

Pull out spending and McFarland has $152,960 in the bank account, still more than any of her opponents raised put together. She’s helped by a $20,000 candidate loan she put in early.

McFarland’s December haul was helped chiefly by $1,000 donations from Carolyn Rockafallow of Southhampton, N.Y. and James Arrison or Kilmarnock, Virg.

Notably, McFarland also will benefits from the Friends of Sarasota political committee, which pulled in %10,500 for the year as well. And it still has $6,176.

Barcomb boasts $76,284 in cash on hand as of the start of the year. That includes $9,000 she put into the contest in April through a loan.

Miller, meanwhile, has some catch-up before facing Barcomb and McFarland in an August Republican primary. He put in $3,500 through a loan, and has already tapped into that money a little bit. He starts 2020 with $3,388 cash available.

Buckman also collected some $1,000 checks in December. One came from deli manager Frank Brunckhorst. Another came in from attorney Jennifer Maglio.

The Democrat has also dropped $1201 into the race via a candidate loan. He’s got $16,306 in in bank as 2020 gets starts.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

