Ron DeSantis goals: teacher pay, E-Verify, environmental action

DeSantis has declared 2020 “the year of the teacher”

on

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pursuing an agenda this year that builds on some of his successes in his first year in office, including education, the environment and immigration.

DeSantis has declared 2020 “the year of the teacher” and is proposing raising the minimum teacher salary to $47,500; he’s pushing for legislation that will help Florida combat blue-green algae and other environmental issues and he wants lawmakers to approve E-verify, a system that checks whether someone can legally work.

“We’ve put out some pretty major initiatives over the last few months,” the Republican Governor said when he released his proposed $91.4 billion budget. “The environment, we’re going to keep the momentum on that, and then we have a lot of major education initiatives.”

