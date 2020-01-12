Ron DeSantis goals: teacher pay, E-Verify, environmental action

But after getting nearly everything he wanted during his first Legislative Session, he might find this year’s to be a little tougher, with concerns about his teacher raise proposal and reluctance to pass E-verify. The Legislative Session begins on Tuesday.

House Speaker Jose Oliva and Senate President Bill Galvano, both Republicans, have expressed concerns about DeSantis’s proposal to raise the minimum teacher pay statewide, which would cost about $600 million.

While Galvano said raising teacher salaries is a worthy goal, taking a blanket approach to a state as large and diverse as Florida may not be easy.

“There are districts that have different levels of pay currently, you have different costs of living in certain districts, and when you go through and put it as a one-size-fits-all, then you can create some practical problems as well as some inequities,” Galvano said.

House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee agrees with DeSantis that teachers need raises across the board, but he thinks the state should go beyond the governor’s proposal.

“Right now the thing I can agree with him on, is this is the year for the teacher,” McGhee said.

But McGhee wants to make sure veteran teachers aren’t all of a sudden making the same as a new hires, and he wants to make sure the state keeps raising teacher salaries over the next few years. He has a bill that gives all teachers a 5% raise, or brings them up to $47,500, which ever is greater. The plan also calls for raises in base salary or percentage raises the following two years.

Last year DeSantis successfully pushed for a bill that bans “sanctuary cities.” It requires local governments cooperate with federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws. But his push for E-verify this year might meet more resistance.