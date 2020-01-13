Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Chuck Clemons, Kayser Enneking start 2020 with $100K+ in the bank

Legislative Campaigns

More than $250,000 raised in 2019 by active candidates in HD72

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

As 2020 begins, Javier Fernandez bid for SD 39 continues to lag

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Adam Botana, Jason Maughan both boast six figures in HD 76 race

Legislative Campaigns

Bob Rommel closes 2020 with significant fundraising lead over Sara McFadden

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Make it four straight: Rhonda Rebman Lopez again leads HD 120 monthly fundraising to close out 2019

Legislative Campaigns

Chuck Clemons, Kayser Enneking start 2020 with $100K+ in the bank

Neither candidate has a primary challenger

on

Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons and Democratic challenger Kayser Enneking each finished 2019 with more than $100,000 in their campaign accounts, new campaign finance reports show.

Clemons is running for a third term in House District 21, which covers much of Alachua County as well as all of Dixie and Gilchrist Counties.

In December, the incumbent raised nearly $50,000 — $31,350 in hard money and another $18,000 through his affiliated political committee, Florida Shines.

The campaign account’s ledger showed a couple dozen checks for $1,000, the maximum allowable contribution for state legislative races. Among them was a check from Gainesville Sen. Keith Perry’s reelection campaign.

Clemons has raised just shy of $130,000 since filing for reelection in December 2018 and has spent a little over $21,000. He entered 2020 with $108,500 in hard money banked. His political committee has about $67,000 at the ready for an overall war chest of $175,000.

Enneking, who filed for the seat on Sept. 30, added $17,365 to her campaign account last month, bringing her to-date total to $111,140 through three months in the race.

She also raised $20,000 through her political committee, Florida Knows Excellence, all of it from Melrose physician Joseph Rush.

Like Clemons, Enneking has kept spending to a minimum thus far, ending the year with $100,200 in campaign cash and $20,000 in the committee account.

HD 21 is a top target for Florida Democrats in the 2020 cycle. Clemons cruised into office by 7 points in 2016, though in 2018 the margin narrowed to 3 points. The same cycle saw the seat go for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum at the top of the ticket.

The $55,000 difference between Clemons and Enneking could narrow considerably over the next two months as Clemons will be barred from raising money for his reelection campaign during the 2020 Legislative Session.

Currently neither candidate faces a primary election challenger.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.