GOP Senate campaign fund adds $6.5 million in Q4

The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee raised nearly $6.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, new finance reports show.

FRSCC is a party affiliated committee charged with supporting Republican campaigns for state Senate. The fund is chaired by Senate President-designate Wilton Simpson.

The new reports show the committee reeled in $6.48 million between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. The top donor of the quarter was Duke Energy, which cut three checks totaling $300,000 during the reporting period.

Other major donors included the Associated Industries of Florida-linked Florida Prosperity Fund at $285,000; Heritage Insurance Holdings at $100,000; and Sen. Travis Hutson’s First Coast Business Foundation at $100,000.

FRSCC received more than 1,000 contributions in all last quarter.

Spending totaled $837,000 and included payments for events and lodging as well as several payments to Gainesville-based Data Targeting Inc. for direct mail campaigns and polling.

At the end of the quarter, FRSCC had about $8.1 million in the bank.

The fund is in far better shape than its Democratic equivalent, the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, chaired by incoming Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer.

The quarter saw FDLCC raise $487,000 and spend $370,000, leaving it with $116,000 in the bank heading into the new year.