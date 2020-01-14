Anthony Rodriguez begins 2020 with $160K banked in defense of HD 118

GOP state Rep. Anthony Rodriguez added nearly $37,000 in December, giving him more than $171,000 raised through the end of 2019.

Rodriguez is attempting to defend his House District 118 seat against Ricky Junquera, the Vice Chair of Outreach for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. After his December haul, Rodriguez has about $160,000 on hand entering 2020.

Junquera, who entered the race in October, is well short of those totals.

He posted $14,000 in October, bringing him within shouting distance of Rodriguez’ October fundraising total. That was thanks in part to a campaign kickoff fundraiser held by Junquera toward the end of that month.

But in the ensuing two months, Rodriguez has extended his money lead. He easily outraised Junquera in November, pulling in more than $28,000 while Junquera collected just over $1,100.

In December, Junquera added nearly $1,300, still well short of Rodriguez’ haul. Junquera has added more than $16,000 during his three months as a candidate, with more than $13,000 still on hand.

In addition to his role with the Miami-Dade Dems, Junquera also serves as a Press Secretary for the Sierra Club. In 2018, he also made a brief run for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, but withdrew prior to the Democratic primary.

HD 118 has been competitive in recent years, and was held by a Democrat prior to 2018. But that year, Rodriguez ousted Democratic state Rep. Robert Asencio by 2 percentage points.

Still statewide Democrats had some success in HD 118, with both former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and then-candidate for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried coming out on top in the district.

So far, Junquera is lagging in terms of fundraising. But the competitiveness of the district could still give Democrats a chance of returning the seat to their control in November.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Tamiami and Kendall.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all fundraising activity through the end of 2019.