Aviation tax repeal flies through Senate committee — for now

Senators want info on how much airports rely on generated revenue.

Legislation eliminating an aviation tax in Florida flew through its first committee vote, but not without any turbulence.

The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee voted 4-1 in favor of the bill (SB 1192). But multiple members said they want more financial data before it lands on the floor.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, the bill’s sponsor, said Florida needs to stop charging taxes of jet fuel. It only makes airlines fill their tanks in other states.

Fred Baggett, a lobbyist for Airlines for America, asserted as much in a committee hearing. He said a number of airlines right now fly planes from Charlotte to Miami and will manage fuel so they only refill in North Carolina. The reason? That state a charges 0.0025 cent-per-gallon tax and Florida charges 4.27 cents.

That’s something that affects airline decisions on where to place hubs.

“You may say its only a couple of pennies per gallon, but when you have millions of gallons used in a hub, it’s a lot of money,” Baggett said.

Airline executives also showed up in favor of nixing the tax.

But many airport officials expressed concern eliminating a tax on jet fuel would hurt infrastructure funding in Florida.

Luis Olivero, with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said airports work on five-year plans for capital investment. The loss of revenue could indirectly affect whether projects could move forward.

Notably, revenue from the aviation tax in Florida goes into the State Transportation Trust Fund. Gruters’ bill has yet to be scored by state economists, but previous projections suggested the tax would generate $17 million this year.

Baggett noted that’s just a small portion of the $7.5-billion transportation fund. By law, 15% of that revenue gets re-distributed to state airports, seaports and spaceports.

Gruters said eliminating the tax should attract airlines to direct more routes to Florida — not to mention fueling with Florida fuel sellers. He noted that since the state started slashing its fuel tax — it went from 6.9 cents to 4.27 cents last year — there’s been an increase in passenger growth.

“This is a consumer-friendly bill,” he said. “Anything we can do to incentivize the airlines to open more routes and more hubs, anything to drive more economic activity to Florida and provide consumers with more options is the way to go.”

State Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat, voted in favor of advancing the legislation. But when it comes in front of an appropriations committee, she said she will want to see more data on how many aviation projects in the state rely on bonding.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

