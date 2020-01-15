Connect with us

Personnel note: Jeff Miller joins Mercury as co-chair

Miller will work out of Mercury’s Tampa and Washington offices.

Mercury has a new co-chair.

The global, bipartisan public strategy firm announced Tuesday that former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller is stepping into the position.

“We are proud to welcome Congressman Miller to Mercury,” Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney said. “With a long tenure on Capitol Hill helping to drive policy in key arenas, the Congressman will be an exceptional resource for clients and leader for the firm.”

Miller represented Florida’s 1st Congressional District from 2001 through 2017. He opted not to seek reelection in 2016.

During his time in Washington, the Republican politician served as chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee for six years. He also served for eight years on the House Intelligence Committee, and as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“I am excited to join the Mercury team, and bring my experience and expertise from state and federal politics to help clients across several sectors,” Miller said. “Mercury combines the best of politics, policy, and strategy to deliver results for clients here in DC and around the world.”

Most recently, Miller was a Senior Legislative Advisor at McDermott Will & Emery, where he advised clients in the veterans affairs, health care, intelligence, and defense industries.

Mercury said Miller will work out of its Tampa and Washington offices.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

