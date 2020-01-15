Jennifer Webb rolls out massive list of support for reelection

Rep. Jennifer Webb rolled out a massive list of endorsements Wednesday that includes nearly 50 elected officials representing almost all of Pinellas County’s 24 municipalities.

Included in her latest endorsement push is St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

“I am pleased to endorse Jennifer Webb. She’s a smart, engaged representative of the people who has proven to be a commonsense leader in our state legislature. We need more of that these days,” Kriseman said.

Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice also backed Webb.

“Jennifer Webb represents our community’s values. She works hard every day to bring real results and real progress for Pinellas and for Florida,” Justice said.

Webb is seeking reelection to Florida House District 69. She is so far running unopposed, but her 2018 opponent, Republican Ray Blacklidge, has indicated he intends to run, prompting Webb to leave nothing to chance.

Webb also picked up an endorsement from newly elected St. Pete City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders.

“I consider it an honor to endorse and support Rep. Jennifer Webb for re-election to Florida House District 69. I’ve admired her accomplishments from afar. But now as an elected official, I look forward to working with Rep. Webb on behalf of our families with fair, progressive, and equitable initiatives to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Figgs-Sanders said.

Also joining the list of endorsers are North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen, Treasure Island Mayor Larry Lunn and Pinellas County School Board member Rene Flowers.

“As the voters begin to listen to remarks and reminders about the past and current legislative session, there is one legislator that we not only hear from but can see the fruits of her labor,” Flowers said. “Representative Webb ran on a platform that championed public school education. I am proud to say that she has carried the torch and remains committed.”

Other endorsements include:

— Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long

— Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch

— Pinellas County School Board Chair Carol Cook

— Pinellas County School Board Vice Chair Eileen Long

— Pinellas County School Board member Nicole Car

— Belleair Beach Mayor Joseph A. Manzo

— Belleair Bluffs City Commissioner Joseph Barkely, III

— Belleair Shore Mayor Robert Schmidt, Jr.

— Dunedin: City Commissioner Jeff Gow

— Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson

— Gulfport Vice Mayor Paul Ray

— Gulfport Council member Michael Fridovich

— Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Joanne Kennedy

— Indian Shores Mayor Pat Soranno

— Indian Shores Vice Mayor Diantha Schear

— Kenneth City Mayor Wanda Dudley

— Kenneth City Council member Carl Troup

— Largo City Commissioner John Carroll

— Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson

— Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith

— Madeira Beach Mayor Maggie Black

— Oldsmar Council member Linda Norris

— Oldsmar Council member Dan Saracki

— Pinellas Park Mayor Sandra Bradbury

— Pinellas Park Council member Rick Butler

— Pinellas Park Council member Patti Johnson

— Redington Beach Mayor Nick Simons

— Redington Beach Vice Mayor David Will

— Redington Beach City Commissioner Fred Steiermann

— Redington Shores Mayor Marybeth Henderson

— Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub

— St. Pete City Council member Gina Driscoll

— St. Pete City Council member Amy Foster

— St. Pete City Council member Brandi Gabbard

— St. Pete City Council member Darden Rice

— St. Pete City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman

— Seminole Council member Trish Springer

— South Pasadena Mayor Arthur Penny

— South Pasadena Vice Mayor Max Elson

— St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson

— St. Pete Beach City Commissioner Melinda Pletcher

— Treasure Island Vice Mayor Deborah Toth

— Treasure Island City Commissioner Heidi Horak