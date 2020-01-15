Joe Biden issues own response to Ron DeSantis State of the State

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued his own response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address. Republicans in turn dismissed the move as out of touch with the state process.

The former Vice President issued a statement Tuesday declaring his support of Florida Democrats in the state Legislature

“This is the year we fight for the soul of America and to rebuild our middle class,” he said. “I am proud of the work Florida Democrats are doing as the legislative session gets underway.

“They are charting a path forward that builds a stronger, more inclusive middle class through: better funded public schools, access to quality, affordable health care, a commitment to fight climate change and promote environmental justice, and a dedication to building a democracy that ensures that every Floridian can participate.”

Biden also threw barbs at Republican leadership in the state and at President Donald Trump. The GOP controls both chambers of the Legislature and holds the Governor’s Mansion.

“While Florida Republicans draw battle lines that advance the failed policies of Donald Trump, Florida Democrats are laying out a bold, winning agenda that will ensure working families thrive and that we win here in November.”

The statements mirrored many of the concerns expressed by state Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson and House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee in official responses to DeSantis’ address.

That prompted Trump Victory to respond to Biden and praise DeSantis for enjoying bipartisan support.

“Joe Biden’s decision to directly respond to Governor DeSantis’s State of the State address underscores how out of touch he is with Floridians,” said Trump Viictory spokesperson Emerson George. “Governor DeSantis enjoys broad bipartisan support–including majority approval across almost every demographic group–and has worked closely with the President to take full advantage of the booming Trump economy, delivering a record low state unemployment rate of 3.1 percent.

“On the other hand, Biden is advocating for radical far-left policies that run directly counter to the common-sense, pro-growth leadership Floridians have come to expect— including a plan to raise taxes by $3.2 trillion. That’s not even to mention his disastrous foreign policy record: Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates famously stated that Biden has been wrong on “nearly every major foreign policy question,” and Biden recently confused Iran and Iraq.”

Biden’s statement touted plans to expand the Affordable Care Act, support K-12 public teachers and post-secondary education options.

Both Biden and Trump Victory closely tied DeSantis to Trump.

“Governor DeSantis has worked closely with President Trump to deliver impactful results for Floridians, including record-low unemployment of 3.1 percent. Joe Biden’s attempt to piggyback onto Governor DeSantis’s well-received State of the State address reveals a staggering ignorance of what’s happening on the ground in Florida, where Governor DeSantis continues to enjoy bipartisan support.”