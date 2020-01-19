Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

Congressional candidate Ford O'Connell goes snake hunting as part of Python Bowl

Headlines Influence

Bill Galvano defends 2018 Mike Bloomberg funds from Don Jr. attack

Headlines Influence

Iguanas, nude beaches on lawmakers’ agenda next week

2020 Headlines

Florida supporters of Donald Trump train statewide on National Day Of Action

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email about the 2020 Legislative Session — 1.19.20

Federal Headlines

No escape: Senators to be quiet, unplugged for Donald Trump trial
Ford O'Connell shows off his catch at the Python Bowl.

Headlines

Congressional candidate Ford O’Connell goes snake hunting as part of Python Bowl

He’s one of more than 500 hunting invasive snakes in the Everglades.

on

Lots of candidates want to stop invading species from ruing Florida’s environment. But Ford O’Connell spent a chunk of January hunting Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

The Naples Republican, one of 11 candidates in Florida’s 19th Congressional District, participated in the 2020 Python Bowl. There, he joined hundreds of snake hunters seeking to rid the swamp of reptilian interlopers.

“I was happy to participate in the 2020 Python Bowl to highlight the threat invasive species pose to the delicate ecosystem of the Everglades,” O’Connell said. “Removing these harmful snakes and completing the projects outlined in the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan are necessary to regain balance in Florida’s national treasure.”

The 10-day competition, which wraps up Sunday, saw more than 500 people pre-register to participate this year. The event in 2016 saw 106 pythons captured and killed, and state officials hope tying the hunt to the Super Bowl means more beasts will be skinned and mounted.

O’Connell’s campaign released a photo of the professional pundit holding a python, so he did a small part cutting down the population.

Pythons, many originally released by pet owners tired of keeping a deadly reptile as a pet, have plagued the Everglades ecosystem for years, thriving in a tropical climate with no natural predators.

O’Connell, meanwhile, has painted himself an outsider in the Southwest Florida race to succeed U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney. He filed for the race in December, and has brought on a couple key members of Rooney’s campaign team to his staff.

But the district itself remains infested with contenders for that job.

Eight Republican candidates have filed for the seat, including O’Connell, former New York mayoral candidate Darren Dione Aquino, Naples urologist William Figlesthaler, Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, former Minnesota Rep. Dan Severson, and state Reps. Dane Eagle, Heather Fitzenhagen and Byron Donalds.

Democrats Cindy Banyai and David Holden have also filed, as has independent Antonio Dumornay.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.