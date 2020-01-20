Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Conservative groups oppose GOP Amendment 4 bill

Headlines Influence

For Cord Byrd, E-Verify push is about the rule of law

Headlines Influence

Bolster reserves, says House budget chief Travis Cummings

Headlines Orlando

Bruce Antone files for Orange Co. School Board seat

Headlines Influence

Florida Planned Parenthood PAC kicks off 2020 election campaign to elect pro-choice candidates

Headlines Influence

Senate to review school safety changes following scathing grand jury report

Headlines

Conservative groups oppose GOP Amendment 4 bill

The decision could impact the voting rights of more than 1 million Floridians.

on

Lawyers from two Washington D.C.-based libertarian think tanks are opposing Florida Republican lawmakers’ efforts to curb Amendment 4.

Cato Institute and R Street Institute lawyers wrote Friday to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals about their opposition to last year’s Senate Bill 7066, which requires felons seeking to register to vote to first have fulfilled their financial obligations associated with their criminal record.

The lawyers wrote “[Friends of the court] believe that SB7066, insofar as it excludes people who cannot afford to pay criminal court debt from participation in the democratic process, perhaps permanently, violates the bedrock guarantee of equal rights that every citizen enjoys.”

Without a protective injunction from the court, the group argues “SB 7066 will have the effect of excluding a great number of people from voting because their poverty, while allowing similar situated wealthy persons to vote.”

The Cato Institute is a libertarian think tank established in 1977 by Charles Koch, Ed Crane and Murray Rothbard. The R Street Institute is a libertarian think tank established in 2012. Both research foundations support free markets and limited government.

In June 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 7066 into law. It came after the November 2018 passage of Amendment 4, which restored voting rights to certain felons.

Some critics of SB 7066 compared the need for felons to fully pay restitution to a poll tax, which was a way to keep African Americans from voting in southern states starting in the 1890s.

SB 7066 requires former inmates to fully pay court fees, fines and restitution. However, it does have a provision that allows indigent offenders to have fines waived or reduced.

Several lawsuits have been filed even despite the provision, arguing the implementation of SB 7066 is unconstitutional.

In October 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Hinkle ruled it is unconstitutional to prevent felons from voting who are “genuinely” unable to pay their financial obligations. Hinkle said the law created an “administrative nightmare.” DeSantis appealed the decision a month later.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the Florida Supreme Court sided with DeSantis, requiring felons to complete all their financial obligations of their criminal sentences before they can register to vote again.

The high court’s decision could impact the voting rights of more than 1 million Floridians ahead of the 2020 elections.

On Jan. 28, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a separate federal lawsuit.

In April, a trial is scheduled to begin in the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Mark Bergin is a freelance journalist, who previously worked as an online writer for 10News WTSP in St. Petersburg. Bergin has covered the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium negotiations, the 2018 midterm elections, Hurricane Irma, Tampa Bay’s transportation issues and city/county government. He also covers the NFL for the Bleav Podcast Network and for BrownsNation.com. You can follow his work on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @mdbergin. Reach him by email at markdbergin@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. No More Republicans !

    January 20, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Once a convicted person finishes his sentence and is released, he/she can relocate to a state that will allow him/her to vote – OR – civil rights lawyers in Florida can offer to assist that person with filing bankruptcy in order to discharge whatever debts he/she has been saddled with. The convicted person can then put a statement on his/her credit reports that he/she filed bankruptcy in order to regain the right the vote in Florida.

    Screw the GOP mooks that have been running this state for the past 22 years!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.