Alcee Hastings, Frederica Wilson back Joe Biden for President

U.S. Reps. Alcee Hastings and Frederica Wilson of Florida say they are endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden as he pursues the Democratic nomination for President.

The duo had previously endorsed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California in the Democratic primary. After Harris withdrew, their endorsements were again up for grabs.

“I’ve known Joe for years. I know that he is ready to take on the job as Commander-in-Chief on day one,” said Hastings said in a statement on his decision to endorse.

“Joe’s record of delivering for our working families, including by passing Obamacare and defeating the NRA twice — two issues that have improved the lives of my constituents and Americans across our country. He has the proven ability to connect and empathize with folks of all backgrounds. At a time when our President is doing everything he possibly can to divide our nation, Joe will be a driving force for healing and unity. He will restore the soul of our nation.”

In announcing their support for Biden, Hastings and Wilson were joined by U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop of Georgia and Donald Payne of New Jersey. That gives Biden 15 endorsements from the Congressional Black Caucus, another sign of his strength within the black community.

“Our candidate needs to have the strength to beat Donald Trump and the heart to bring this country together, for the sake of our children,” Wilson added.

“His broad-based, achievable plans to improve our education system speak to the urgency of addressing education issues head-on and honestly. I trust Joe Biden to deliver for Florida families and look forward to doing my part in helping him turn Florida blue in November because Florida is pivotal.”

Biden has a 20-point lead in Florida, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. He’s also earned substantial support from state-level Democrats.

The former Vice President has consistently led in polling among the black community and has also polled well with Latinos.

That gives him a leg up in more early states such as Nevada, South Carolina and Florida. But it remains to be seen whether that support will persist should Biden perform poorly in the first two states — Iowa and New Hampshire — which are less ethnically diverse.