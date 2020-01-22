Connect with us

Nobel Peace Prize-winning scientist endorses Alan Cohn for Congress

Freshman applications are on the rise at Florida Polytechnic University

Keisha Bell to hold fundraising reception in south St. Pete

Republican governance group endorses Amanda Makki in GOP challenge to Charlie Crist

Tampa General sets record for transplants in 2019

Fight over Lakeland’s Confederate monument goes to federal court
Alan Cohn is posting some impressive numbers in his bid to unseat Ross Spano.

Root worked with former Vice President Al Gore on climate change.

A Nobel Peach Prize-winning scientist is endorsing Alan Cohn for Congress.

Terry Root worked with former Vice President Al Gore on issues surrounding global warming and climate change. She was the lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change’s Fourth Assessment Report, which earned Root the Nobel Peace Prize.

The report provided evidence that climate change is a man-made disaster and outlined solutions to address the problem.

Root appeared on Cohn’s television program on ABC 7 in Sarasota.

“As a guest on his ABC7 show I was impressed with Alan’s knowledge about climate change and its impact,” Root said. “Alan realizes climate change is already affecting our environment and economy especially in Florida. I’m supporting Alan because he’s committed to being a voice and vote in Congress in the effort to taking steps to ensure we do what’s needed to avert a calamity that threatens the world.”

Cohn is running for the Democratic nomination to Congressional District 15, which is currently held by Republican Ross Spano.

“We must make our climate a priority — especially since Congressman Spano doesn’t even believe that climate change is a manmade problem. I am honored to have Terry’s support in my campaign. I enjoyed our meaningful discussion on climate change when she was a guest on my show. Congressman Spano would be wise to listen to people like Terry instead of denying facts,” Cohn said.

Cohn faces Rep. Adam Hattersley in the primary. The winner will take on Spano in November.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has not endorsed a candidate in the primary, but will be a significant resource for the winner when they move to the general election.

The DCCC has made unseating Spano one of its top priorities this election cycle. Spano is vulnerable because of his campaign finance scandal involving illegal campaign loans in 2018 for which he is now under federal investigation. The district has also shifted from a deep red seat to a competitive battlefield for Democrats.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

