Randall Hunt resigns as Florida Lottery Secretary

Randall Hunt is leaving his job as Secretary of the Florida Lottery, just two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis named him to the post.

Hunt sent a letter to DeSantis informing him of his decision on Tuesday.

“After much consideration, reflection and discussion with my wife, we’ve made the determination that it is in our best interest to focus on our growing family and pursue the business opportunities that are currently presenting themselves,” the letter reads.

“To that end, please accept this letter as my formal notice of resignation. This is not a decision my family arrived at lightly and I am grateful to have served in your administration.”

DeSantis informed Senate President Bill Galvano of Hunt’s resignation Tuesday, spokesperson Katie Betta said in a statement to Florida Politics.

Hunt was named Lottery Secretary on Nov. 15. At the time, DeSantis said his “entrepreneurial skills and perseverance will serve him well as he takes the helm of this important department.”

The Lottery appointment wasn’t the first Hunt had received from DeSantis.

Before being appointed Lottery Secretary, DeSantis appointed Hunt to serve as a board member of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. The Lake Mary resident was confirmed to the aviation authority without opposition by the Senate during the 2019 Legislative Session.

His rise was sped along thanks to his ties to DeSantis ally and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

When he was appointed to the aviation authority, the Orlando Sentinel found a federal tax lien notice that showed he owed more than $115,000 to the IRS.

Hunt said he was in the process of paying off the lien and the Governor’s office downplayed the issue. Florida TaxWatch CEO Dominic Calabro, however, described the lien notice as a “red light.”

Hunt, a California native, received his bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University, where he also played collegiate golf on a full scholarship. Hunt is a member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, and recently became a member of the Florida Council of 100.

The Florida Lottery has more than 400 employees and produced $6.7 billion in sales in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The lottery has made more than $36 billion in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund over the past 31 years.