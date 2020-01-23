With Super Bowl LIV approaching, Airbnb launches effort to handle surge in bookings

Airbnb is setting up a “specialized customer support team” to handle last-minute bookings for the Feb. 2 Super Bowl set to be hosted in Miami-Dade County.

Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, which normally plays host to Miami Dolphins home games.

In a Thursday news release, Airbnb said 75% of listings in Miami-Dade County and neighboring Broward County have already been booked for the week of Jan. 27.

Hard Rock Stadium is located in Miami Gardens, near the border of Miami-Dade and Broward.

The week leading up to the game — which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 — is replete with shows and parties to celebrate the largest annual sporting event in the country.

As of Monday, only 65% of listings had been booked. That rise of 10 percentage points signals visitors are still in the process of booking their accommodations for this year’s event.

With an increased number of listings claimed — and likely more to come — Airbnb will be offering the additional support to help deal with any problems that could arise for travelers as they flock to South Florida.

The company is also offering a discounted rate on noise detection devices for hosts to purchase to ensure guests don’t get out of hand. Those devices don’t record any audio, but do monitor rises in audio levels.

Expedited shipping will be available should a host decide the device is needed.

Airbnb isn’t the only company preparing for a surge in activity for Super Bowl week. AT&T is also investing $85 million to boost its network’s coverage for fans at the game, as well as those attending festivities in the week prior.

South Florida last played host to the Super Bowl back in 2010. The game between the Chiefs and 49ers begins at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.