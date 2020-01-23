Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Nine finalists named to fill open Supreme Court spots

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 1.23.20 — Heck no, I’m done

2020 Headlines

‘Keep Our Constitution Clean’ nears signature requirement

Headlines Influence

House lawmakers try again to pass ethics reform

Headlines South Florida

With Super Bowl LIV approaching, Airbnb launches effort to handle surge in bookings

2020 Headlines

Charlie Crist now has $2.8M cash-on-hand for re-election

Headlines

Nine finalists named to fill open Supreme Court spots

Gov. Ron DeSantis has 60 days to make his picks.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis will select from a group of nine finalists as he seeks replacements for former Supreme Court Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck.

The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) named the set of finalists Thursday. Lagoa and Luck resigned from their posts after being named to spots on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Currently, the state’s 3rd Appellate District does not have a representative on the Supreme Court. Florida’s five appellate districts must be represented on the court, meaning at least one of the two nominees must come from that region.

Of the nine finalists, three are from the 3rd Appellate District.

Two of those three — John Couriel and Eliot Pedrosa — currently work as attorneys. Couriel works at the Kobre & Kim law firm. Pedrosa is a Miami attorney who was named by President Donald Trump to serve as the United States Alternate Executive Director of the Inter-American Development Bank.

The third nominee from that region is Judge Norma Lindsey of the 3rd District Court of Appeals.

The remaining six nominees are all judges. Five of those individuals serve on appellate courts.

Judge Timothy Osterhaus and Judge Lori Rowe both serve on the 1st District Court of Appeal. Judge Jonathan Gerber is from the 4th District, while Judge Jamie Grosshans and Judge Meredith Sasso are from the 5th District.

The final nominee — Judge Renatha Francis — is the only African American nominee of the group. She serves on the the 15th Judicial Circuit in Palm Beach County.

The Supreme Court currently lacks an African American Justice. That’s been a sore spot for some lawmakers, who have sought to reform the JNC process.

The JNC selected the nine finalists from a list of 32 names submitted in late December.

Lagoa and Luck were both DeSantis nominees. He has 60 days to name their replacements.

DeSantis made restructuring the court a top priority. After being elected he was able to replace liberal Justices Peggy Quince, Barbara Pariente and Fred Lewis with conservative picks, shifting the court to the right after years of Republicans lamenting the court’s liberal leaning.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.