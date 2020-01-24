DCCC targets Ross Spano, vulnerable Republicans in Facebook blitz over Medicare cuts

Connect with us

Ross Spano is the only Florida U.S. Rep. to make the list.

on

Just two days after President Donald Trump said he would consider cuts to Medicare to pay down the national debt, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is putting Republicans in vulnerable reelection races on the spot about whether or not they would support such a move.   

The group is running a series of Facebook ads targeting members of Congress the group hopes to unseat this year. That list includes U.S. Rep. Ross Spano who is one of the group’s top 2020 targets.

“House Republicans already backed Trump’s efforts to eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions and keep prescription drug costs high. Voters deserve to know if House Republicans will also blindly support his plan to gut Medicare,” DCCC Spokesperson Robyn Patterson said. “Americans now face a clear choice between Democrats who are fighting to lower drug prices — and Washington Republicans who won’t stop attacking their health care.”

U.S. House Democrats announced last week they would use a fundraising surge, including that of the DCCC, to hold Republicans accountable for siding with Republican leadership blocking House-passed legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

The move is estimated to save Medicare recipients about $345 billion.

The DCCC raised $125 million in 2019 and is using some of that funding to connect with voters on issues surrounding prescription drug affordability. Conversely, Republicans have criticized House Democrats for ignoring soaring prescription drug costs and instead focusing their efforts on impeaching Trump. That argument comes despite the House’s vote on negotiating drug prices.

Trump’s comments on Medicare cuts follow some Republicans’ promise to cut Medicare to reduce the growing national deficit. Democrats, meanwhile, blame Republicans for the increasing debt over what they describe as tax giveaways to billionaires and large corporations.

Here’s who the group is targeting:

Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania

Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

Ann Wagner, Missouri

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey

Lee Zeldin, New York

Don Bacon, Nebraska

Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington

Steve Chabot, Ohio

Ross Spano, Florida

John Katko, New York

Fred Upton, Michigan

