Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Lori Berman: Screening kids now prevents vision problems later

Emails & Opinions

Blake Dowling: Canceling cancel culture

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Quail quest

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 1.24.20: Gaetz sidelined — Huawei — pro-life — cancer bill — trans athletes

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Michele Byington: Food for the future

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.24.20

Emails & Opinions

Lori Berman: Screening kids now prevents vision problems later

There are many signs of issues that can lie hidden from plain sight of parents.

on

Have you heard of Amblyopia? Chances are, you have and don’t even know it.

Amblyopia, more commonly referred to as “lazy eye,” is the most common cause of permanent vision loss in children if not identified and treated early in life. Surprisingly, Amblyopia is preventable if caught early enough. And yet, only about 20% of preschool children are currently screening for vision problems.

So why are so many children in Florida not screened for this preventable vision problem?

Young children don’t know they can’t see well, especially if they are experiencing issues in just one eye. Because of this, there are many signs of issues that can lie hidden from plain sight of parents. Many parents and guardians don’t always know where to find the right resources when it comes to identifying issues.

This is why I have sponsored Senate Resolution 1252, which works with the Florida Society of Ophthalmology to recognize August 2020 as Amblyopia Awareness Month in Florida. We want to provide Florida parents and guardians with the right resources and education to identify any vision issues in their young children.

Florida’s youngest children are tomorrow’s leaders, and we want to ensure they have the best chances to succeed. Providing resources and education to parents about early vision screenings is one way we can help pave the path to a brighter future.

For parents looking for free resources, the For-Eye Foundation will be hosting a free vision screening for children during the 2020 Children’s Week Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Florida Capitol. Parents and guardians can meet the ophthalmologist providing the screenings at the 2nd-floor rotunda on that day.

___

State. Sen. Lori Berman represents parts of central Palm Beach County in Senate District 31.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Phil Ammann is a St. Petersburg-based journalist, editor and blogger. With more than three decades of writing, editing, reporting and management experience, Phil produced content for both print and online, in addition to founding several specialty websites, including HRNewsDaily.com. His broad range included covering news, local government and entertainment reviews for Patch.com, technical articles, and profiles for BetterRVing Magazine as well as advice columns for a metaphysical website, among others. Phil has served as editor and production manager for Extensive Enterprises Media since 2013 and lives in St. Pete with his wife, visual artist Margaret Juul. He can be reached at phil.ammann@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.