Local occupational license preemption postponed in Senate panel

Local occupational license preemption postponed in Senate panel

Lawmakers will revisit the measure next week.

on

Changes in occupational licensing schemes, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, failed to pass its first committee in the Senate Monday.

Sen. David Simmons moved to postpone the bill in light of unresolved issues with language in the bill.

“It’s Week 3,” chair Anitere Flores said, “so it’s still early.”

The bill (SB 1336,) sponsored by Sen. Keith Perry, would preempt local governments from requiring occupational licenses that are not mandated by the state.

Perry said the bill “ensures uniformity” across 410 local jurisdictions, eliminating “hurdles” to entrepreneurship.

The bill will have to pass Community Affairs next week, and has Innovation, Industry and Technology and Rules ahead.

The legislation would affect a broad swath of trade classes including “painting, flooring, cabinetry, interior remodeling, driveway or tennis court installation, decorative stone, tile, marble, granite, or terrazzo installation, plastering,  stuccoing, caulking, canvas awning, and ornamental iron installation.”

If approved, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2020. July 1, 2022 would be the drop-dead date for current licenses.

A technical amendment Monday aligned language in the Senate bill with the House version, but discussion stalled out over trade licenses not specifically enumerated in the list.

“The goal is to get away from that,” Perry said.

These bills are part of a tranche of reform legislation.

Bills by Sen. Ben Albritton (SB 474) and Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (HB 1193) serve as the major deregulation packages this year.

Sen. Manny Diaz (SB 1124) and Rep. Paul Renner (HB 707) are carrying bills requiring a four-year review of current licenses that could be altered or cut altogether.

The measure is positioned to succeed eventually, with support from a broad swath of stakeholders.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

