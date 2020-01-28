Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Rescue animals could become Florida’s official state pet

Headlines Influence

Communications tax cut would help more low-income Floridians get connected

Headlines Influence

Effort to overhaul pre-K is on the move in Senate

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.28.20

Headlines Influence

Pause in push for elected Duval County school superintendent

Headlines Influence

Florida GOP backs E-Verify requirements for private employers

Headlines

Rescue animals could become Florida’s official state pet

“The intent of this designation is to raise public awareness of the many animals waiting for forever homes,”

on

Animals in rescue shelters and those adopted from them could become Florida’s official state pet under a bill unanimously approved by a Senate committee on Monday.

Democratic Sen. Kevin Rader said he filed the legislation after reading rescue animals have become the official state pet or animal of elsewhere, including California, Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, Illinois and Ohio.

“The intent of this designation is to raise public awareness of the many animals waiting for forever homes,” Rader said. “Hopefully, this will encourage more Floridians to adopt pets out of our shelters.”

The bill has one more committee stop before reaching the full Senate. An identical House bill is waiting for approval in two committees before going to the full chamber.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.