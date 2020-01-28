Kelli Stargel’s DNA protection bill to make first Senate stop

Connect with us

Speaker Designate Chris Sprowls’ House counterpart is already cleared for the House floor

on

Sen. Kelli Stargel‘s bill to protect Floridians’ DNA from insurance companies will head to its first committee Tuesday afternoon.

State and federal law already prevent health insurance companies from considering a person’s genetic information when deciding if and at what price to cover that consumer. But the Lakeland Republican’s proposal (SB 1564) would extend that ban to life, disability and long-term care insurers.

“I think most people do not want their DNA information to be shared,” she said. “I think when they take these tests, they’re making an assumption that it’s for their health care benefit and not that it could be used against them when they’re trying to get any kind of life insurance or anything along those lines.”

The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee is slated to take up the bill during its 4 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

Last Session, the House version of the bill (HB 879), filed by Pace Republican Rep. Jayer Williamson, passed that chamber 88-26 but never received a Senate-wide vote. With Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls leading the measure through the House this year, it’s been smooth sailing for his bill (HB 1189). Already, it’s approved for the House floor after unanimously passing its two committees.

But while no representative seems eager to step on Sprowls’ toes before he puts on the Speaker’s shoes, his clout doesn’t carry to the Senate.

Insurance companies still oppose the proposal and argue that customers know more about themselves, potentially cheating insurers out of accurate rates. Charging individuals predisposed to health problems at the average rate raises everyone’s price of coverage, they say.

Under Stargel and Sprowls’ proposal, insurance companies could still use medical diagnoses to plan coverage. And while insurance providers aren’t yet using that information, company officials have said they want to and should have that right.

On Friday, the Senator filed an amendment she believes satisfies some concerns of insurance companies. It outlines that insurers can use genetic information if it is found in a customer’s medical records. Additionally, DNA-testing companies like 23andMe and Ancestry could not hand genetic information to insurers without the customer’s consent.

But Sprowls’ concerns aren’t limited to the proliferation of genetic data from those companies.

“That doesn’t include the thousands of others who’ve been a part of groundbreaking clinical trials, who’ve had a clinical setting do a DNA test,” he told reporters Thursday. “So many millions of Americans are at risk for this.”

Last year, Jacksonville Republican Sen. Aaron Bean‘s bill (SB 258) died before going to the Senate floor.

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

