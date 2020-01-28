Ashley Moody hosting Florida GOP fundraiser at Universal Studios

Attorney General Ashley Moody is heading to Orlando next month to help boost the Republican Party of Florida’s fundraising efforts.

An event invite lists Moody as the host for a “Universal Orlando Family Weekend” scheduled for Feb. 21-23. The invite also lists RPOF as the beneficiary of the fundraiser.

The invitation was merely a “save the date” and didn’t offer further details on the weekend getaway, though it does provide contact information for potential attendees to get updates.

Moody’s fundraiser is one of the few scheduled for February, as lawmakers face a fundraising blackout during the Legislative Session. The prohibition doesn’t apply to political parties.

The fundraiser announcement also comes after RPOF posted healthy fundraising numbers for the fourth quarter of last year. The October-through-December reporting period saw the party rake in $5.24 million across 403 checks — an average donation of about $13,000.

About $1.76 million flowed out of the account during the reporting period, leaving RPOF with $20.56 million at the ready heading into an election year.

The returns more than tripled the Florida Democratic Party’s $1.56 million fourth-quarter fundraising haul. FDP had $15.3 million on hand at the start of the year.

The fundraiser invitation is below.