Ashley Moody hosting Florida GOP fundraiser at Universal Studios

Nikki Fried accuses Ron DeSantis of 'partisan power grab' on energy office move

Delegation for 1.28.20: Honoring Kobe — Bolton bombshell — coronavirus — Saudi training — Roe v. Wade

Senate panel OK's Lauren Book ban on declawing cats

Cary Pigman corrals nearly 200 nurse anesthetists to support nurse independence

Occupational license deregulation bill continues to move in House

The fundraiser is scheduled for Feb. 21-23.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody is heading to Orlando next month to help boost the Republican Party of Florida’s fundraising efforts.

An event invite lists Moody as the host for a “Universal Orlando Family Weekend” scheduled for Feb. 21-23. The invite also lists RPOF as the beneficiary of the fundraiser.

The invitation was merely a “save the date” and didn’t offer further details on the weekend getaway, though it does provide contact information for potential attendees to get updates.

Moody’s fundraiser is one of the few scheduled for February, as lawmakers face a fundraising blackout during the Legislative Session. The prohibition doesn’t apply to political parties.

The fundraiser announcement also comes after RPOF posted healthy fundraising numbers for the fourth quarter of last year. The October-through-December reporting period saw the party rake in $5.24 million across 403 checks — an average donation of about $13,000.

About $1.76 million flowed out of the account during the reporting period, leaving RPOF with $20.56 million at the ready heading into an election year.

The returns more than tripled the Florida Democratic Party’s $1.56 million fourth-quarter fundraising haul. FDP had $15.3 million on hand at the start of the year.

The fundraiser invitation is below.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

