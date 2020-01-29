Connect with us

Headlines Influence

DEP pitches pair of land purchases in Myakka Ranchlands

Headlines Influence

School board term limits proposal advances in House

2020 Headlines

Donna Deegan outraised John Rutherford during last quarter of 2019

Federal Headlines

Congressional delegation to tackle spike in Florida human trafficking

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win?

Federal Headlines

Senate Republicans lack votes to block impeachment witnesses

Headlines

DEP pitches pair of land purchases in Myakka Ranchlands

The price tag for those purchases would be around $23 million.

on

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is pushing for a pair of option agreements to purchase land in the Myakka Ranchlands under the Florida Forever program.

Those proposals were part of a trio of land purchases put forward Wednesday at a meeting of the state’s cabinet aides.

Rene Lewis, the Director of DEP’s Office of Cabinet Affairs, outlined the proposals at the morning meeting.

One option agreement would cover a 559-acre conservation easement in the Myakka Ranchlands, located inside Manatee County. The easement would be purchased from the Pallardy Ranch Land Trust for just over $1.6 million.

If acquired, the land will be monitored by DEP’s Office of Environmental Services, Lewis said.

The second Myakka Ranchlands purchase proposal would cover a 5,777-acre parcel currently owned by Orange Hammock Ranch. The price is $21 million.

The purchase would be made in partnership with a private conservation group. Should the proposal be finalized as-is, the state would be responsible for 91% of the cost, about $19.1 million.

The land — to be dubbed the Orange Hammock Wildlife Management Area — would be managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission if acquired by the state.

Those proposals were the two largest put forward by Lewis Wednesday. She also highlighted a third potential option agreement, covering 17 acres within Florida Forever’s Strategic Managed Area Lands List for $740,000. It would be managed by DEP’s Division of Recreation and Parks as an addition to River Rise Preserve State Park.

Florida Forever is the state’s land acquisition program. According to DEP, more than 2.5 million acres have been purchased under Florida Forever and its predecessor, Preservation 2000.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state reached an option agreement to acquire a portion of the Everglades that had been slated for oil production. Officials said that purchase my utilize Florida Forever funds, though the South Florida Water Management District may also contribute to the financing.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.