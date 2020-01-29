Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House panel advances "accuracy in damages" bill

Headlines Influence

Floridians believe exorbitant attorney fees risk homeownership affordability, survey says

Federal Headlines

Darren Soto, Stephanie Murphy strike deal to get back into VA hospital

Headlines Influence

DEP pitches pair of land purchases in Myakka Ranchlands

Headlines Influence

School board term limits proposal advances in House

2020 Headlines

Donna Deegan outraised John Rutherford during last quarter of 2019

Headlines

House panel advances “accuracy in damages” bill

What’s billed is rarely what’s paid.

on

Is this the year for tort reform?

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee passed a long-sought “accuracy in damages” reform package Wednesday, HB 9 by Rep. Tom Leek.

Anyone who’s gone to a doctor knows that medical providers often bill more — sometimes much more — than what they’re actually willing to accept in payment. But in Florida, when juries calculate damages in personal injury cases, they generally only see the amounts billed. That artificially inflates jury awards, creating perverse incentives and raising the cost of doing business.

To address the issue, Leek’s bill ensures that juries base their awards for medical expenses on the usual and customary amounts actually received by medical providers. If the claimant has health insurance or government health coverage, the amounts paid or payable under that coverage are considered the usual and customary amounts.

At the subcommittee hearing, bill sponsor Leek used several charts to show how medical providers use “letters of protection” to inflate the medical bills presented to a jury.

A chart from Leek’s presentation illustrating the difference between amounts billed and amounts paid.

Lauren McBride, director of liability for Publix Super Markets, said, “we have over 450 cases in litigation. In Florida, 61% of the claims have letters of protection. Of those claimants, 62% have health insurance but choose not to use it because, we believe, they are being told not to use their health insurance by their attorneys who are sending them to doctors that they have relationships with, and juries should know about that.”

Andy Bolin, representing the Florida Justice Reform Institute, said, “the intent is to show the juries the amounts typically received from those programs, whether they’re private or government, but the bill doesn’t require us to stand up and tell the jury what insurance the claimant has.”

The committee passed the bill 10-4. The Senate Judiciary Committee passed companion legislation, SB 1668 by Sen. David Simmons, on Tuesday.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.