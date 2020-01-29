Florida Chamber cheers new North American trade deal

The Florida Chamber of Commerce says the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement signed by President Donald Trump Wednesday will be a boon for Florida businesses.

Shortly after Trump’s pen hit paper, the pro-business group sent an email blast praising Trump and saying “Florida wins” under the new trade deal.

“With more than 2.5 million high-wage Florida jobs depending on international trade, the Florida Chamber of Commerce thanks President Trump for signing the USMCA trade agreement. USMCA will benefit Florida’s agriculture industry, manufacturers and local businesses, and will help grow Florida’s $57 billion exports of goods and $43 billion in exports of services,” said Bob Grammig, who chairs the Florida Chamber’s International Trade Division.

“The Florida Chamber’s International Trade Division will continue fighting to strengthen Florida’s position as a global trade leader and will continue working to ensure Florida’s exports in goods double and exports in services triple by 2030,” the Holland & Knight partner concluded.

The exuberance is expected: the Florida Chamber has publicly backed USMCA before Congress, on editorial pages and in letters to lawmakers.

The advocacy organization said Wednesday that the new deal would move Florida’s economy along the path to becoming the 10th largest in the world, up from its current No. 17 ranking.

That has been a stated goal of the Chamber since it outlined its vision for the state over the next decade, informed by its Florida 2030 research project. Per the data, Florida’s population is expected to hit 26 million over the next 10 years, necessitating a bigger economy to ensure Floridians’ well-being.

Achieving the goal would require exports to more than double. The 2030 goal: $114 billion in exported goods and $130 billion in exported services.

The new trade compact between North American nations is a substantial step in making that a reality, as Canada and Mexico are among the top-6 countries welcoming Florida exports. Combined, the top-6 countries are the final destination for 31% of Florida’s exported goods.