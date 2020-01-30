Connect with us

Headlines

Keep Our Constitution Clean has enough signatures for 2020 ballot

Federal Headlines

On impeachment, Rick Scott poses questions about Democrats, none about Donald Trump

Headlines

Nikki Fried rallies House Democratic caucus amid Republican 'power grabs'

2020 Headlines

Missing the Iowa caucuses? Four will be held in Florida

APolitical Headlines

Investigation: Law Enforcement Officers fund touts potentially fake sponsors

Headlines Influence

Florida Senate passes bill to block local bans on sunscreen
Florida Constitution

Headlines

Keep Our Constitution Clean has enough signatures for 2020 ballot

It’s up to voters now.

on

A proposed ballot amendment that would make it harder for future constitutional amendments to pass has collected enough signatures to secure a spot on the 2020 ballot.

Keep Our Constitution Clean had collected 768,096 valid petition signatures as of Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Division of elections website. Constitutional amendments need 766,200 signatures to make the ballot.

The petition drive has quickly added signatures over the past week. On Thursday, it had about 686,000 signatures and by Tuesday evening it was just 12,658 short of hitting the requirement.

In addition to the hitting the threshold for overall signatures, the political committee has also satisfied signature requirements in more than half of Florida’s 27 congressional districts — another condition that must me met before amendments can go before voters.

The committee is pushing a measure that would require future constitutional amendments to be passed by voters twice before they are included in the Florida Constitution.

Increasing the necessary rounds of public approval, from one round, would make Florida’s constitution one of the hardest state constitutions to change.

In October, a survey conducted by St. Pete Polls found the proposed amendment was backed by 49% of voters while 30% were opposed and 21% were undecided.

Constitutional amendments need the approval of 60% of voters to pass.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.